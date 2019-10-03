Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Cut Its Stake in Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) as Share Value Declined; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Villere St Denis J & Co Has Decreased Its Position by $476,190

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) by 37.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 618,787 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.59% . The institutional investor held 1.01 million shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $20.68M, down from 1.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $19.49. About 388,900 shares traded or 5.04% up from the average. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – CROWD MOBILE LTD CM8.AX – CHRISTIAN SHAW WILL CEASE EMPLOYMENT WITH CO AS CFO; 16/05/2018 – HALL CHADWICK- · RICHARD ALBARRAN, BRENT KIJURINA AND CAMERON SHAW APPOINTED AS VOLUNTARY ADMINISTRATORS OF CAPITAL MINING; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW REPORTS 2Q RESTRUCTURING CHARGE OF $417M; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC – ANTICIPATED ANNUALIZED SAVINGS RELATED TO VDP, EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $215 MLN AND WILL BE FULLY REALIZED IN FISCAL 2020; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications Posts 2Q Restructuring Charge of C$417M; 13/03/2018 – RPT-GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – SHAW COMMUNICATIONS 2Q REV. CONT OPS C$1.36B, EST. C$1.26B; 08/05/2018 – O’Reilly Automotive: Jeff Shaw Promoted to Chief Operating Officer and Co-President; 12/03/2018 – Oakworth Capital Bank Adds Jennifer Shaw as Associate Managing Director, Talent and Leadership Development

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc decreased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 6.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc sold 12,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 169,516 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.74M, down from 181,726 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $43.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.87% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $31.76. About 13.30 million shares traded or 21.74% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Schlumberger NV, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLB); 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER – PRODUCTION CHALLENGES IN US SHALE EMERGING THAT ARE LINKED TO POTENTIAL LOWER PRODUCTION OF STEP-OUT DRILLING FROM TIER 1 ACREAGE; 28/04/2018 – RUSSIAN GOVT COMMISSION APPROVES SCHLUMBERGER, EDC DEAL: IFX; 18/04/2018 – Out of bankruptcy, Seadrill eyes closer ties with oil service firms; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S SLB.N PAAL KIBSGAARD SAYS THE OIL DOWNTURN HAS ‘TAKEN A TOLL’ ON THE ORGANIZATION; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS IS CONFIDENT THAT THE OFFSHORE DRILLING RIG MARKET WILL RECOVER WITHIN THE NEXT FIVE YEARS; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q Rev $7.8B; 25/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV – ON APRIL 25, 2018 HELGE LUND RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED; 06/03/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER CEO PAAL KIBSGAARD SPEAKS AT CERA WEEK; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SAYS SAYS HIGH END PRODUCTS AND SERVICES WILL BECOME ATTRACTIVE IN COMING QUARTERS

Analysts await Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 10.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.3 per share. SJR’s profit will be $139.29M for 18.05 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.33 actual EPS reported by Shaw Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.18% negative EPS growth.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 78,467 shares to 230,327 shares, valued at $8.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 60,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (NASDAQ:ULTA).

More notable recent Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “Will Freedom Mobile Win Where So Many Others Have Failed? – The Motley Fool Canada” on June 20, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Freedom Mobile Expands to Kelowna, Offering Even More Canadians Unlimited Data Plans on its Fast LTE Network – GlobeNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Shaw Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results NYSE:SJR – GlobeNewswire” published on January 14, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Shaw Communications Inc. Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49 billion and $1.63 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,300 shares to 50,934 shares, valued at $7.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microchip Technology Inc (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 151,920 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebix Inc (NASDAQ:EBIX).

Analysts await Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) to report earnings on October, 18 before the open. They expect $0.41 EPS, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. SLB’s profit will be $567.03 million for 19.37 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Schlumberger Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.14% EPS growth.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Should U.S. Oil Investors Be Concerned About Declining Rig Count Numbers? – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Halliburton: Little Near-Term Upside – Seeking Alpha” published on October 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Schlumberger looks to buy back debt – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: September 19, 2019.