Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Cut By $5.88 Million Its Sun Life Financial (SLF) Stake; Caci International (CACI) Sentiment Is 1.09

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) stake by 27.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF)’s stock rose 0.15%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 398,309 shares with $15.31M value, down from 553,139 last quarter. Sun Life Financial Inc. now has $23.75 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $40.33. About 60,984 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 30/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades The Holding Company Preferred Share Rating Of Sun Life Financial Following A Change In Methodology; 02/05/2018 – PBOC END-APRIL OUTSTANDING SLF 39.1B YUAN; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 22/03/2018 – China c.bank raises interest rate on SLF loans; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 28/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel Funds announce Excel China Fund risk-rating change; 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY REPORTED EPS $1.09; 09/05/2018 – Sun Life Fincl Announces Election of Directors; 19/04/2018 – Sun Life Building Makes History on Its 100th Anniversary Earning the First Ever BOMA BEST Platinum Certification for a Centennial Building in North America

Caci International Inc (CACI) investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 139 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 128 sold and trimmed holdings in Caci International Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 21.15 million shares, down from 22.72 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Caci International Inc in top ten holdings increased from 1 to 3 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 35 Reduced: 93 Increased: 93 New Position: 46.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.50 billion. The firm offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge. It has a 20.69 P/E ratio. It also provides cyber security solutions, as well as supports cyber activities of federal clients and the intelligence community.

New Amsterdam Partners Llc Ny holds 2.8% of its portfolio in CACI International Inc for 41,974 shares. Tributary Capital Management Llc owns 169,372 shares or 2.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Grandfield & Dodd Llc has 1.84% invested in the company for 97,072 shares. The Texas-based Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. has invested 1.83% in the stock. Mad River Investors, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 11,085 shares.

The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $216.4. About 3,407 shares traded. CACI International Inc (CACI) has risen 25.82% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CACI News: 15/05/2018 – CACI President of U.S. Operations DeEtte Gray Appointed Chair of AFCEA International Board of Directors; 02/05/2018 – CACI International 3Q Rev $1.12B; 08/03/2018 – CACI Establishes Shared Services Center in Oklahoma; 02/04/2018 – Moody’s Confirms Ratings Of Caci Int’l Including Cfr Of Ba2, Outlook Stable; 19/03/2018 – CACI INTERNATIONAL INC – ON AN ADJUSTED EPS BASIS, TRANSACTION WILL BE MEANINGFULLY ACCRETIVE IN FISCAL YEAR POST CLOSE AND THEREAFTER; 02/05/2018 – CACI International Sees FY18 EPS $11.26-EPS $11.50; 18/03/2018 – CACI: PROPOSAL TO BUY CSRA FOR $44.00-SHR; 05/03/2018 MFS New Discovery Fund Adds CACI, Exits Leidos; 24/04/2018 – blacq: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA: sources (Reuters) – U.S. def; 18/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: CACI seeks to break up General Dynamics’ acquisition of CSRA

Among 2 analysts covering Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Sun Life Financial has $54 highest and $4500 lowest target. $49.50’s average target is 22.74% above currents $40.33 stock price. Sun Life Financial had 7 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC downgraded the shares of SLF in report on Thursday, March 14 to “Sell” rating. The stock of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Monday, July 1.