Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway LTD (CP) as Stock Value Rose; Century Cmntys (CCS) Stock Value Rose While Q Global Advisors Trimmed by $8.21 Million Its Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (CP) by 13.51% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 19,063 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.86% . The institutional investor held 160,214 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $37.81 million, up from 141,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $220.4. About 273,861 shares traded. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) has risen 21.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CP News: 25/05/2018 – TCRC-Train & Engine and IBEW Vote Dn CP’s Final Offers in CIRB-administered Ratification Vote; 14/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC ANNOUNCES US$500 MILLION DEBT OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Canadian Pacific Above Peer Average; 30/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY – TENTATIVE AGREEMENTS WITH CP CONDUCTORS, LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS & KVR CONDUCTORS AND LOCOMOTIVE ENGINEERS, ENDS BOTH STRIKES; 20/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC SAYS PACT AVERTS POTENTIAL WORK STOPPAGE; 18/04/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway Continues to Work Closely With TCRC and Made Significant Movement in Bargaining; 18/04/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD – QTRLY VOLUMES AS MEASURED BY REVENUE TON-MILES INCREASED 6 PERCENT AND CARLOADS INCREASED 4 PERCENT; 30/05/2018 – TEAMSTERS CANADA – CANADIAN PACIFIC TENTATIVE AGREEMENT MUST NOW BE RATIFIED BY TCRC MEMBERS, A PROCESS WHICH WILL TAKE PLACE OVER THE COMING MONTHS; 29/05/2018 – CANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY, IBEW REACH TENTATIVE THREE-YEAR PACT; 26/05/2018 – Canadian Pacific Railway union serves strike notice

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Century Cmntys Inc (CCS) by 51.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc sold 315,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.67% . The hedge fund held 293,942 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.81 million, down from 609,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Century Cmntys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $928.37 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $30.5. About 212,642 shares traded. Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS) has declined 7.02% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CCS News: 11/05/2018 – Century Communities Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Century Communities Welcomes Dave Bulloch as Colorado’s new Single-Family Division President; 29/03/2018 S&P REVISES CENTURY COMMUNITIES, INC. TO RATING ‘B+’ FROM ‘B’; 03/05/2018 – Century Communities Colorado Sets Grand Opening Celebration for Wyndham Hill; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC QTRLY DELIVERIES GREW 55% TO 941 HOMES; 19/04/2018 – Century Communities Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CENTURY COMMUNITIES INC – HOME SALES REVENUES EXPECTATION TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.8 BLN TO $2.1 BLN FOR 2018; 19/04/2018 – DJ Century Communities Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCS); 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 08/05/2018 – Century Communities 1Q EPS 67c

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 281,218 shares to 349,898 shares, valued at $24.38 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Thomson Reuters Corporation by 244,911 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 97,161 shares, and cut its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR).