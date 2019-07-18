Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) Stake; CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (CFPZF) Sellers Decreased By 25.33% Their Shorts

CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) had a decrease of 25.33% in short interest. CFPZF’s SI was 545,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 25.33% from 730,800 shares previously. With 10,900 avg volume, 50 days are for CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:CFPZF)’s short sellers to cover CFPZF’s short positions. It closed at $7.77 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 18, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) stake by 30.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 118,530 shares as Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 506,500 shares with $27.25M value, up from 387,970 last quarter. Rogers Comm Inc. Class B now has $27.41 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $53.6. About 36,715 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 02/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES CHF125M OF 5 YRS BONDS; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER BLENDED MONTHLY ARPU $53.68

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Nutrien Ltd stake by 91,020 shares to 518,781 valued at $27.37M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stake by 127,450 shares and now owns 183,641 shares. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4.

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products firm in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $979.19 million. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper divisions. It has a 2.46 P/E ratio. The firm makes and sells lumber, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, and logs, as well as generates green energy.

More news for Canfor Corporation (OTCMKTS:CFPZF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Canfor Set To Benefit From Strong Exports And Housing – Seeking Alpha” on June 29, 2015. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Acadian Timber – Solid From The Ground Up – Seeking Alpha” and published on February 11, 2016 is yet another important article.