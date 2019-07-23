Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Has Boosted Its Stake in Rogers Comm Class B (RCI) as Stock Price Declined; Towercrest Capital Management Increases Stake in American Intl Group Com New (AIG)

Towercrest Capital Management increased its stake in American Intl Group Inc Com New (AIG) by 7.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towercrest Capital Management bought 11,276 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.36% with the market. The institutional investor held 164,405 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.08 million, up from 153,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towercrest Capital Management who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $55.88. About 1.95 million shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has declined 2.02% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.45% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 07/05/2018 – ICAHN SOLD HIS AIG POSITION WHEN THE STOCK CHANGED HANDS BETWEEN $60 AND $65 – FORBES, CITING; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD DVL.AX – AIG PC GLOBAL SERVICES, INC. TO PURCHASE VISAFE TECHNOLOGY TO CONDUCT ASSESSMENTS OF THEIR CLIENTS’ MANUAL HANDLING ACTIVITIES; 12/04/2018 – AIG & EY REPORT STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE & TECHNOLOGY PACT; 12/04/2018 – AIG 2018 Annual Meeting Webcast Details; 12/04/2018 – AIG: Five-Year Pact With Ernst & Young Effective Feb. 5; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q Adj EPS $1.04; 14/03/2018 – AIG – NOMINATION AGREEMENT AMONG HIGH RIVER LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, CARL ICAHN AND CO TO EXPIRE 35 DAYS FOLLOWING MERKSAMER’S DEPARTURE FROM BOARD; 19/04/2018 – AIG: All Business Will be Transferred to New Entities Ahead Of Brexit; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B (RCI) by 30.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 118,530 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.30% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 506,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.25 million, up from 387,970 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Rogers Comm Inc. Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $53.29. About 203,740 shares traded. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 29/03/2018 – REG-RCI BANQUE GROUP : 2017 ANNUAL REPORT; 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 20/04/2018 – Rogers Communications Announces Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 20/03/2018 – Octo Telematics Partners with RCI Bank and Services to Provide Global Telematics Data Analysis for Vehicles; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Net C$425M; 13/03/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q18 Investment Community Teleconference April 19, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET; 08/05/2018 – RCI Adds to Affiliate Advertising Program to Bolster an Already Robust Array of Options; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AIG +7.6% after stunning Q1 beat – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Alternative Capital Not Hindering Munich Re’s Cyber Growth (Yet) – Seeking Alpha” published on July 05, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “UPDATE: William Blair Upgrades American International Group (AIG) to Outperform; LT Earnings Momentum – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AIG Life & Retirement Announces Leadership Promotions – Business Wire” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Names Shane Fitzsimons Global Head of Shared Services – Business Wire” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

