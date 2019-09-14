Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Decreased Its Stake in Suntrust Banks (STI) as Share Price Rose; Hahn Capital Management Lifted East West Bancorp (EWBC) Stake by $10.63 Billion

Hahn Capital Management Llc increased its stake in East West Bancorp (EWBC) by 53.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hahn Capital Management Llc bought 227,248 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.90% . The institutional investor held 653,232 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.55 billion, up from 425,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hahn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in East West Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $46.08. About 124,515 shares traded. East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has declined 26.23% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.23% the S&P500. Some Historical EWBC News: 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Net $187.0M; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC EWBC.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $77 FROM $73; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.28; 19/04/2018 – EAST WEST BANCORP INC – OUTLOOK FOR 2018 CURRENTLY ASSUMES TWO ADDITIONAL FED FUNDS RATE INCREASES IN 2018: IN JUNE AND SEPTEMBER; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp 1Q Rev $401.1M; 23/05/2018 – East West Bancorp Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 19/04/2018 – East West Bancorp Reaffirms Its Outlook for the Full Year 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ East West Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EWBC); 13/03/2018 NTN BUZZTIME SAYS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT INTO WITH EAST WEST BANK (EWB) – SEC FILING

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Suntrust Banks Inc. (STI) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 20,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.76% . The institutional investor held 28,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.79 million, down from 49,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Suntrust Banks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.48B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $68.65. About 2.09M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 8.58% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 10/03/2018 – InterXion Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 19/04/2018 – WideOpenWest at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 16/05/2018 – Fundation Secures $120 Million Credit Facility from SunTrust Bank; 21/03/2018 – Generac at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 17/05/2018 – MB Financial Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for May. 24; 20/04/2018 – SunTrust Had Total Assets of $204.9B at March 31; 09/04/2018 – Callon Petroleum at Group Dinner Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 15; 17/05/2018 – Edison International at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust; 28/03/2018 – Virginian-Pilot: SunTrust survey says attracting, retaining employees is top challenge in 2018

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ulta Salon Cosmetcs & Frag (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 1,200 shares to 3,500 shares, valued at $1.21M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd by 60,162 shares in the quarter, for a total of 519,098 shares, and has risen its stake in Tjx Companies Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 0.72 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 40 investors sold STI shares while 247 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 185 raised stakes. 333.26 million shares or 0.36% less from 334.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 353,316 are held by Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Corporation. Ing Groep Nv owns 66,381 shares. Perella Weinberg Prns Cap Management LP has invested 0.29% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Prelude Cap Mgmt Limited Com holds 0.48% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 156,125 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.09% invested in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) for 1.69M shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp accumulated 7,697 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 168,113 were reported by Natixis Ltd Partnership. Sarl stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Prudential Financial Inc holds 0.04% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) or 408,904 shares. Deutsche Commercial Bank Ag accumulated 1.13 million shares or 0.04% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co Can stated it has 488,904 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Voya Invest Mgmt Llc holds 218,149 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Clark Capital Management Inc has invested 0.6% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 0.89% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Llc has 22,402 shares.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 1.41% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $621.51 million for 12.26 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.41% negative EPS growth.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $138,719 activity. Zhou Catherine bought $100,028 worth of stock.

Hahn Capital Management Llc, which manages about $760.85B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corporation (NYSE:IEX) by 7,797 shares to 57,344 shares, valued at $9.87B in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) by 32,592 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 239,371 shares, and cut its stake in Emcor Group (NYSE:EME).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.71, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold EWBC shares while 119 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 119.00 million shares or 1.38% less from 120.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Telemus Cap Ltd Liability Company owns 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 5,319 shares. Geode Cap Management Llc has invested 0.02% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.05% or 232,764 shares. Raymond James Financial Services Advsr Incorporated holds 13,163 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 105,634 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. 32,649 were reported by Rafferty Asset Management Limited Co. Cwm Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Plante Moran Fincl Advsr Llc invested 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). Moreover, Advsrs Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.02% invested in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) for 22,618 shares. Condor Mgmt invested in 23,986 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Twin Capital Mngmt owns 97,110 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC). 1,400 were reported by Numerixs Inv Techs Inc. First Republic Mgmt invested 0.14% in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC).