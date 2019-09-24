Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Decreased Bank Of Montreal (BMO) Holding as Share Price Declined; Celanese (CE) Stake Held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 37.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 225,913 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 373,295 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $28.26M, down from 599,208 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.08. About 495,020 shares traded or 0.91% up from the average. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN COMMENTS ON $2B MORTGAGE PORTFOLIO PURCHASE IN U.S; 25/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $59; 16/05/2018 – CHS CFO SKIDMORE MAKES COMMENTS AT BMO CONFERENCE IN N.Y; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO SAYS 2017 WAS ‘YEAR OF TRANSITION’ AND TRANSFORMATION; 16/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Montreal $575m+ No-Grow Prime Auto ABS; 21/03/2018 – MICRON TECHNOLOGY INC MU.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $63 FROM $43; 30/05/2018 – HUSKY ENERGY INC HSE.TO : BMO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM MARKET PERFORM; 28/03/2018 – PRAXAIR INC PX.N : BMO STARTS WITH MARKET PERFORM RATING AND $159 TARGET PRICE; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – BMO FINL GROUP TO BUY NY-BASED KGS-ALPHA CAPITAL MARKETS

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co increased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co bought 186,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 3.29 million shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354.94 million, up from 3.11M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.15B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $122.47. About 771,231 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 16/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: NFLX, ROKU, CE & WTFC; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow Have Withdrawn Notification of Proposed Joint Venture From European Commission; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.68; 20/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.79, EST. $2.33; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Announces GUR Capacity Expansion at Its Nanjing, China Engineered Materials Manufacturing Facility; 16/04/2018 – CELANESE CORP – “CAN GROW ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE BY 20-25 PERCENT IN 2018”; 16/04/2018 – Celanese 1Q EPS $2.66; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Sees Engineered Materials Ops Adjusted EBIT Reaching $900M by 2020

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Canada Goose Holdings Inc by 78,467 shares to 230,327 shares, valued at $8.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) by 37,608 shares in the quarter, for a total of 337,308 shares, and has risen its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. (NYSE:CP).

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.82 EPS, up 2.25% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.78 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.16 billion for 10.04 P/E if the $1.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.79 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.68% EPS growth.

More notable recent Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Bank of Montreal (BMO) Q3 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Veritas goes from bear to bull on BMO – Seeking Alpha” published on August 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Bank of Montreal EPS misses by C$0.11, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “2 Attractive Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Lows – The Motley Fool Canada” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Twst.com‘s news article titled: “BMO – Bank of Montreal: Bank of Montreal Announces Quarterly Coupon Amount for the Dorsey Wright MLP Index ETN – The Wall Street Transcript” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co, which manages about $12.77 billion and $15.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ww Grainger Inc (NYSE:GWW) by 1,992 shares to 11,113 shares, valued at $2.98 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 112,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,047 shares, and cut its stake in Willis Towers Watson Plc.