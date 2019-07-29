Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Cut Sun Life Financial (SLF) Position by $5.88 Million; As Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Rose, Csat Investment Advisory LP Lowered Stake by $709,020

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,309 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 553,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $41.83. About 155,321 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has declined 7.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.21% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 19/03/2018 – SUN LIFE – SUN LIFE GLOBAL INVESTMENTS & EXCEL WILL CLOSE EXCEL GLOBAL BALANCED ASSET ALLOCATION ETF & EXCEL GLOBAL GROWTH ASSET ALLOCATION ETF; 08/05/2018 – Sun Life quarterly net income rises on lower U.S. tax rate; 08/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS SUN LIFE FINANCIAL’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK POSITIVE; 02/05/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 46.7B YUAN OF SLF IN APRIL; 03/04/2018 – Sun Life Financial strengthens its Asia high net worth insurance business; 09/05/2018 – KC Royals pitcher Brad Keller closes Sun Life Home Run to Health youth fitness program with free game tickets for kids; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 21.72 BLN YUAN FOR 7-DAY PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 08/05/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT LOSS $158 MLN VS NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $2,027 MLN LAST YEAR; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Canada Adds Sun Life Financial; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 7-DAY SLF OFFERED AT 3.55%

Csat Investment Advisory Lp decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 99.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Csat Investment Advisory Lp sold 11,817 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The hedge fund held 83 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5,000, down from 11,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Csat Investment Advisory Lp who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $91.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $75.05. About 6.04M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 09/04/2018 – Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and THX® Demonstrate End-to-End Workflow for Delivery of Next-Generation Immersive Audio Experience; 14/05/2018 – Trump defends intervention on China’s ZTE; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom Pledges to Make the U.S. the Global Leader in 5G; 26/04/2018 – RPT-ZTE tells suppliers China trade row may be factor in U.S. ban; 08/05/2018 – Australian Gov: WIPO PUBLISHES PATENT OF QUALCOMM FOR “SOURCE FOLLOWER BASED ENVELOPE TRACKING FOR POWER AMPLIFIER BIASING”; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q MSM Chip Shipments 185M-205M; 15/05/2018 – Qualcomm Integrates Newest Wi-Fi Security Standard Across Mobile and Networking Infrastructure Portfolios; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 05/03/2018 – Washington orders Qualcomm delay The […]; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer

Csat Investment Advisory Lp, which manages about $412.74M and $197.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7,350 shares to 22,105 shares, valued at $2.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr Us Hlthcare Etf (IYH) by 1,564 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,748 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.62 EPS, down 31.87% or $0.29 from last year’s $0.91 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $753.73M for 30.26 P/E if the $0.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.64% EPS growth.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 37,100 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.05M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Encana Corp. (NYSE:ECA) by 520,550 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB).