Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Cut Its Stake in Sun Life Financial (SLF) as Market Valuation Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Holder Grassi Investment Management Decreased by $1.64 Million Its Stake

Grassi Investment Management decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 20.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grassi Investment Management sold 13,445 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 53,200 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.52M, down from 66,645 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grassi Investment Management who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $182.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.80% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $130.27. About 2.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Latin America Rev Up 14%; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE; 19/03/2018 – PEP: Scores of Big Apple convenience stores have run out Frito-Lay products – and snack fans can blame the PepsiCo Chief Executive. Frito-Lay, a unit of PepsiCo, started to cut the pay of its drivers last year by as much as 33 %, prompting dozens to quit; 20/04/2018 – DJ PepsiCo Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEP); 26/04/2018 – Pepsi revenue tops as developing markets make up for weak N. America; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: PLANS FOR N AMERICA BEVERAGES WILL IMPROVE RESULTS; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF) by 27.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 154,830 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 398,309 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.31M, down from 553,139 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Sun Life Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $39.77. About 510,665 shares traded. Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) has risen 1.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.75% the S&P500. Some Historical SLF News: 16/04/2018 – Sun Life appoints Tim Rarick to lead National Accounts Client Management; 02/04/2018 – PBOC OFFERED 54.1B YUAN OF SLF IN MARCH; 16/04/2018 – SUN LIFE ANNOUNCES DOIRE’S HIRING IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – Sun Life Financial Short-Interest Ratio Rises 112% to 14 Days; 23/03/2018 – Sun Life Financial Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – SUN LIFE FINANCIAL INC – THERE ARE NO CHANGES TO SLF INTERNATIONAL OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS OR SERVICES RESULTING FROM ANNOUNCEMENT; 02/04/2018 – CHINA C.BANK: LENT 32.34 BLN YUAN FOR 1-MTH PERIOD VIA SLF IN MARCH; 02/04/2018 – PBOC SAYS 1-MONTH SLF OFFERED AT 3.9%; 05/03/2018 YMCA of Greater Boston Welcomes Kathy deCastro of Sun Life Financial as New Member of the General Board; 09/03/2018 – Canada News Wire: Sun Life Global Investments and Excel announce additional changes as part of integration process

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $1.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Progressive Corp. (NYSE:PGR) by 37,100 shares to 70,000 shares, valued at $5.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 181,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.74 million shares, and has risen its stake in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR).

Grassi Investment Management, which manages about $608.21M and $674.91M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 3,576 shares to 122,344 shares, valued at $19.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nucor Corp (NYSE:NUE) by 10,450 shares in the quarter, for a total of 86,550 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T (NYSE:T).

