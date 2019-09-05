Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Cut Carrols Restaurant Group (TAST) Stake by $972,144 as Stock Declined; Mcrae Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Lowes Cos (LOW) Stake by $533,882

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (TAST) by 68.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd sold 108,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.72% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $498,000, down from 158,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Carrols Restaurant Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.88 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $7.8. About 48,726 shares traded. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) has declined 35.95% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.95% the S&P500. Some Historical TAST News: 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Total Restaurant Sales $1.15B-$1.17B; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP -2018 TOTAL RESTAURANT SALES EXPECTED TO BE $1.15 BLN – $1.17 BLN INCLUDING COMPARABLE RESTAURANT SALES INCREASE OF 3%- 5%; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Capex $50M-$60M; 08/05/2018 – CARROLS RESTAURANT GROUP INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES BEFORE DISCRETIONARY GROWTH-RELATED EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FOR 2018; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Adj Ebitda $95M-$102M; 21/04/2018 – DJ Carrols Restaurant Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TAST); 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 8c; 16/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Carrols Restaurant at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 08/05/2018 – Carrols Restaurant Sees 2018 Commodity Costs Up 1% to 2%

Mcrae Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (LOW) by 5.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc sold 4,898 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.40% . The institutional investor held 91,179 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.98M, down from 96,077 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lowes Cos Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.71B market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.31. About 464,333 shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Adds Arris, Exits Lowe’s, Cuts Lennar: 13F; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Next Move in Interest Rates Likely Higher; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH – HAS BEEN SELECTED AS PRIMARY SUPPLIER OF RESIDENTIAL WATER TREATMENT PRODUCTS FOR ALL LOWE’S U.S. HOME IMPROVEMENT STORES; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN INTEREST RATES WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 23/05/2018 – JUST IN: Bill Ackman’s Pershing Square builds a roughly $1B stake in Lowe’s, supports incoming CEO Marvin Ellison – Dow Jones; 23/05/2018 – ACKMAN IS SAID NOT CURRENTLY SEEKING LOWE’S BOARD SEAT: CNBC; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 30/05/2018 – Richland Source: Living History Days offers colonial period peak June 2 at Lowe-Volk Park; 14/05/2018 – Home Depot well placed to withstand ”Amazon effect,” investors say; 10/04/2018 – SpillFix 2-in-1 All Purpose Absorbent and Sweeping Compound Now at Lowe’s

Analysts await Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $1.36 earnings per share, up 30.77% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.04 per share. LOW’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 21.01 P/E if the $1.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Lowe's Companies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -36.74% negative EPS growth.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought 10,000 shares worth $950,538. On Wednesday, June 19 Frieson Donald bought $200,342 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) or 2,030 shares.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc, which manages about $240.08 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 3,518 shares to 50,401 shares, valued at $7.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 91,182 shares in the quarter, for a total of 94,271 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (NYSE:KMI).

Since May 20, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $100,270 activity.

Analysts await Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.08 EPS, down 11.11% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.09 per share. TAST’s profit will be $3.55 million for 24.38 P/E if the $0.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.29% EPS growth.

