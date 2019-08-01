Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Continues to Hold Stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO); Hd Supply Hldgs (HDS) Stock Price Declined While Jana Partners Has Decreased Holding

Jana Partners Llc decreased its stake in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc (HDS) by 49.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jana Partners Llc sold 2.66 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.26% . The hedge fund held 2.74 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $118.60 million, down from 5.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jana Partners Llc who had been investing in Hd Supply Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.29% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $40.51. About 930,369 shares traded. HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) has declined 6.47% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.47% the S&P500. Some Historical HDS News: 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY 4Q ADJ EBITDA $152M, EST. $141.5M; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR RAISES HD SUPPLY TO ‘BB+’; OTLK STBL; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees FY18 Adj EPS $2.99-Adj EPS $3.21; 05/03/2018 HD Supply Completes Acquisition Of A.H. Harris; 19/04/2018 – DJ HD Supply Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HDS); 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q Adj EPS 60c-Adj EPS 66c; 13/03/2018 – HD Supply Holdings Sees 1Q EBIT $174M-EBIT $184M; 13/03/2018 – HD SUPPLY HOLDINGS INC HDS.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $5.76 BLN TO $5.91 BLN; 01/05/2018 – HD Supply Title Sponsor of 2018 Shepherd’s Men Run; 25/04/2018 – S&P REVISES HD SUPPLY INC. TO RATING ‘BB+’ FROM ‘BB’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (BMO) by 11.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 59,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.85% . The institutional investor held 599,208 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $44.85 million, up from 539,703 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Bank Of Montreal for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 420,564 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 6.24% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 12/03/2018 – BMO DISCLOSES 2017 EXEC COMP IN REGULATORY FILING; 05/04/2018 – BMO CEO ENDS COMMENTS TO MEDIA IN TORONTO AFTER ANNUAL MEETING; 27/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO BMY.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 21/03/2018 – BMO Wealth Management Adopts SEI Wealth Platform; 08/03/2018 – Abercrombie & Fitch Is Maintained at Market Perform by BMO Capital; 25/04/2018 – SAP SE SAP.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 13/04/2018 – BMO INVESTMENT STRATEGIST BRIAN BELSKI ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 23/04/2018 – MOVES-BMO Real Estate names European logistics manager; 22/03/2018 – BRP INC DOO.TO : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$56 FROM C$54; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE

Analysts await HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 10.10% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.99 per share. HDS’s profit will be $186.22 million for 9.29 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual earnings per share reported by HD Supply Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.76% EPS growth.

More notable recent HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Interesting HDS Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on July 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for March 19, 2019 : HDS, DSW, MIK, BITA – Nasdaq” published on March 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why You Should Invest in HD Supply Stock (HDS) Stock – Nasdaq” on October 08, 2018. More interesting news about HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “HD Supply (HDS) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pre-Market Earnings Report for June 11, 2019 : HDS, HRB, CHS, JW.A – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold HDS shares while 101 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 155.21 million shares or 2.98% less from 159.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 6,103 shares. Cannell Peter B Inc reported 1.4% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Yhb Invest Advisors reported 4,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Co owns 0.16% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 64,584 shares. Wedge Mgmt L Lp Nc owns 15,491 shares. Smith Asset Limited Partnership stated it has 642,970 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Brandywine Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0% in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS). Adams Diversified Equity Fund Incorporated reported 0.49% stake. Fjarde Ap holds 0.03% or 63,286 shares in its portfolio. Amer Inc invested in 36,991 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 273,956 were reported by First Republic Invest Mgmt Incorporated. Jana Prns Ltd Com owns 11.33% invested in HD Supply Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDS) for 2.74M shares. Vanguard Gp reported 17.60 million shares stake. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 99,128 shares in its portfolio. Mrj Cap Incorporated reported 2.66% stake.