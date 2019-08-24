Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted Shaw Communications Class B (SJR) Stake By $22.90 Million; Mairs & Power Decreased By $27.17 Million Its Badger Meter (BMI) Holding

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR) stake by 236.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 1.15 million shares as Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (SJR)’s stock declined 2.59%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 1.63M shares with $33.94 million value, up from 485,000 last quarter. Shaw Communications Inc. Class B now has $9.73B valuation. The stock decreased 1.82% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $18.85. About 363,091 shares traded. Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) has declined 5.04% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.04% the S&P500. Some Historical SJR News: 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Rev C$1.36B; 12/04/2018 – Shaw Communications 2Q Loss C$164M; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS LTD INFY.NS – APPOINTS KIRAN MAZUMDAR SHAW AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR OF BOARD; 07/05/2018 – Griffin Cap Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of the Shaw Distribution Center – Northport Building C; 13/03/2018 – GAYLIN HOLDINGS LTD – APPOINTS KYLE ARNOLD SHAW JR AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 25/04/2018 – Review: In Shaw’s `Saint Joan,’ a Sane and Sensible Martyr; 13/04/2018 – INFOSYS NAMES KIRAN MAZUMDAR-SHAW LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 12/03/2018 Shaw Academy Recognised on Inc 500 Listing; 28/03/2018 – Shaw Communications Applauds Government’s Pro-Competitive Decision for 600 MHz Spectrum Auction; 11/05/2018 – Burgundy Asset Buys New 1.1% Position in Shaw Communications

Mairs & Power Inc decreased Badger Meter Inc (BMI) stake by 36.61% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc sold 493,968 shares as Badger Meter Inc (BMI)’s stock declined 4.00%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 855,204 shares with $47.58M value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Badger Meter Inc now has $1.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.64% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $49.8. About 180,776 shares traded or 22.22% up from the average. Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) has risen 6.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BMI News: 09/04/2018 – Standard Industries Announces Leadership Changes at BMI Group; 02/05/2018 – BMI RESEARCH COMMENTS ON ZAMBIA COPPER IN EMAILED REPORT; 12/03/2018 – China’s gas consumption to grow 10 pct in 2018 – BMI Research; 27/04/2018 – BADGER METER PROMOTES KENNETH BOCKHORST TO PRESIDENT; DECLARES; 09/04/2018 – BMI To Honor Legendary Film Composer John Williams With A Special Award Bearing His Name At The 34th Annual BMI Film, TV & Visu; 22/05/2018 – BMI of Texas Patient Loses 210 Pounds after Sleeve Gastrectomy & Receives American Heart Association Lifestyle Change Award; 10/04/2018 – BMI Research: Global economic and political order to become notably multi-polar by 2050; Internet of Things and the Low Carbon Economy to reshape industries; 17/04/2018 – Badger Meter 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ Badger Meter Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BMI); 27/04/2018 – Badger Meter Promotes Kenneth Bockhorst to President; Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.62 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.42 EPS, down 8.70% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.46 per share. BMI’s profit will be $12.23 million for 29.64 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Badger Meter, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.69% EPS growth.

