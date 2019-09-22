Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Boosted By $13.62 Million Its Open Text Corp. (OTEX) Holding; 0 Analysts Covering Terex (TEX)

Among 2 analysts covering Terex Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:TEX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Terex Corporation Common Stock has $3100 highest and $3100 lowest target. $31’s average target is 13.18% above currents $27.39 stock price. Terex Corporation Common Stock had 3 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by UBS. See Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) latest ratings:

12/09/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

31/05/2019 Broker: Evercore Old Rating: Outperform New Rating: In-Line Old Target: $40.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Downgrade

23/04/2019 Broker: UBS Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $39 Downgrade

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased Open Text Corp. (OTEX) stake by 96.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd acquired 332,274 shares as Open Text Corp. (OTEX)’s stock rose 10.90%. The Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd holds 677,893 shares with $28.03 million value, up from 345,619 last quarter. Open Text Corp. now has $11.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 507,287 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT REPORTS REPRICING & AMENDMENT OF CREDIT LINES; 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 15/05/2018 – OpenText to Bring Security to the Edges of the Network and Beyond; 27/04/2018 – Global $5.8 Bn Digital Forensics Market 2018-2023 – Leading Players are LogRhythm, AccessData, Open Text Corp and Cisco Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT TERM LOAN INCREASED TO $1B, MATURITY DATE TO 2025; 02/04/2018 MADHU RANGANATHAN JOINS OPENTEXT AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired

Since March 29, 2019, it had 18 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $78.29 million activity. The insider SHEEHAN JOHN D bought 439 shares worth $12,981. 9 shares valued at $236 were bought by BARR KEVIN A on Monday, September 9. 103 shares valued at $3,443 were bought by HENRY BRIAN J on Friday, April 5. The insider Marcato Capital Management LP sold $34.69M.

More notable recent Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Good Is Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX), When It Comes To ROE? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Terex Is Looking Attractive At These Levels – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What Terex Corporation’s (NYSE:TEX) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) At US$28.45? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Need To Know: Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) Insiders Have Been Selling Shares – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

The stock decreased 1.15% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $27.39. About 509,909 shares traded. Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX) has declined 28.34% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TEX News: 01/05/2018 – TEREX SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.70 TO $3.00; 10/04/2018 – TEREX CORP TEX.N – INCREASED SIZE OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY UNDER ITS CREDIT AGREEMENT FROM $450 MLN TO $600 MLN; 05/03/2018 Among machinery manufacturers, Kostin expects Terex and Oshkosh to have less pricing power than Caterpillar and Deere; 30/04/2018 – Terex Announces the Appointment of Boris Schoepplein, Pres, Terex Parts & Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Terex Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TEX); 12/04/2018 – Terex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 18/04/2018 – Terex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – S&P REVISES TEREX CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB’; 11/05/2018 – Terex Announces Quarterly Dividend; 12/03/2018 – S&PGR Revises Terex Corp. Otlk To Stbl From Neg, Rtgs Affirmed

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells lifting and material processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Aerial Work Platforms , Cranes, and Materials Processing (MP). It has a 144.16 P/E ratio. The AWP segment designs, makes, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, telehandlers, and light towers, as well as related components and replacement parts under the Terex and Genie brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold Terex Corporation shares while 69 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 61.07 million shares or 3.43% less from 63.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Mercantile Tru accumulated 4,610 shares. Petrus Trust Lta accumulated 6,834 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Hsbc Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). 849 are owned by First Interstate Bancshares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc holds 0.01% or 1.24M shares. Los Angeles Capital Equity owns 82,425 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas owns 19,000 shares. Diligent reported 14,660 shares. Us Bancorp De reported 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX). Fmr Ltd Liability stated it has 331 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Daiwa Gru Inc Inc holds 142,300 shares. 42,523 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp (Ca) owns 106 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0% or 24,983 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Inc Nv stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX).

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd decreased Canadian Imperial Bank Of Commerce (NYSE:CM) stake by 85,741 shares to 97,900 valued at $7.72M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) stake by 250,798 shares and now owns 1.23M shares. Bank Of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) was reduced too.

More notable recent Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Income Investors Should Know That Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) Goes Ex-Dividend Soon – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Open Text Corporation (OTEX) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “OpenText Announces Voting Results for Election of Directors – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Open Text Corporation’s (NASDAQ:OTEX) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Open Text (OTEX) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 01, 2019.