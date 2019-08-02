PCB Bancorp (PCB) to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019; Navellier & Associates Boosted Its Cyberark Software LTD (CYBR) Position

Navellier & Associates Inc increased Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR) stake by 251.41% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Navellier & Associates Inc acquired 33,395 shares as Cyberark Software Ltd (CYBR)’s stock rose 9.35%. The Navellier & Associates Inc holds 46,678 shares with $5.56 million value, up from 13,283 last quarter. Cyberark Software Ltd now has $5.20B valuation. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $138.37. About 558,355 shares traded. CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) has risen 126.82% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 126.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CYBR News: 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q EPS 18c; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.31 TO $1.37; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Adj EPS 32c; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software 1Q Rev $71.8M; 03/05/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE SEES 2Q ADJ EPS 23C TO 25C, EST. 23C; 03/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Sees 2018 Rev $315M-$319M; 15/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 12/03/2018 – CyberArk Acquires Vaultive To Advance Privileged Account Security For The Cloud; 26/04/2018 – CYBERARK SOFTWARE LTD CYBR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 09/05/2018 – CyberArk Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16

Among 9 analysts covering CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. CyberArk had 15 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 25 by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, February 15 with “Buy”. Mizuho initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, April 12 by Barclays Capital. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 11 by J.P. Morgan. Bank of America maintained the shares of CYBR in report on Monday, May 6 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wedbush on Friday, March 22 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Mizuho on Wednesday, May 15 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, May 15 with “Overweight”.

Navellier & Associates Inc decreased Valero Energy Corp. (NYSE:VLO) stake by 19,927 shares to 15,949 valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Home Depot Inc. (NYSE:HD) stake by 37,921 shares and now owns 3,862 shares. Gravity Co. Ltd was reduced too.