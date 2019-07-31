PCB Bancorp (PCB) to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019; Enable Midstream Partners, LP (ENBL) Had 1 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Enable Midstream Partners has $17 highest and $14 lowest target. $15.50’s average target is 11.99% above currents $13.84 stock price. Enable Midstream Partners had 8 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Stifel Nicolaus. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was initiated by BMO Capital Markets. See Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) latest ratings:

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) is expected to pay $0.06 on Sep 13, 2019. (NASDAQ:PCB) shareholders before Aug 29, 2019 will receive the $0.06 dividend. PCB Bancorp’s current price of $16.78 translates into 0.36% yield. PCB Bancorp’s dividend has Aug 30, 2019 as record date. Jul 26, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.78. About 13,720 shares traded. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $13.84. About 523,330 shares traded. Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) has declined 7.33% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical ENBL News: 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr Sees FY18 Net Income Attributable to Common Units $375M-$445; 02/05/2018 – ENBL SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $975M TO $1.05B, EST. $990.2M; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint Energy encourages safety awareness during National Safe Digging Month; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Enable Midstream’s Sr Unsec Nts Due 2028 ‘BBB-‘; 26/04/2018 – CONTINENTAL RESOURCES INC- QTRLY PROJECT WILDCAT WILL PROVIDE CONTINENTAL RESOURCES 400 MLN CUBIC FEET PER DAY OF ADDITIONAL TAKEAWAY CAPACITY; 16/03/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP ENBL.N – CONTINUING TO REVIEW POTENTIAL IMPACT OF FERC RULING ON INCOME TAX ALLOWANCE; 02/05/2018 – Enable Midstream Prtnr 1Q Net $114M; 09/04/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS – UNDER CIRCUMSTANCES, SECOND AMENDED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY MAY BE INCREASED UP TO AN ADDITIONAL $875 MLN, IN AGGREGATE; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM PARTNERS 1Q ADJ EBITDA $257M, EST. $240.4M; 02/05/2018 – ENABLE MIDSTREAM INCREASED 2018 OUTLOOK

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.02 billion. It operates in two divisions, Gathering and Processing, and Transportation and Storage. It has a 12.25 P/E ratio. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding firm for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company has market cap of $268.77 million. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It has a 10.19 P/E ratio. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc.