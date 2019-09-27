PCB Bancorp (PCB) Analysts See $0.40 EPS; Masco (MAS) Sentiment Is 1.08

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $0.40 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.04 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter’s $0.44 EPS. PCB’s profit would be $6.29 million giving it 10.52 P/E if the $0.40 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, PCB Bancorp’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.11% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $16.83. About 12,529 shares traded. PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Masco Corp (MAS) investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.09, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 238 investment managers opened new or increased holdings, while 221 sold and decreased positions in Masco Corp. The investment managers in our database now possess: 247.71 million shares, down from 254.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Masco Corp in top ten holdings increased from 4 to 5 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 176 Increased: 159 New Position: 79.

More notable recent PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Nano Dimension Presents Production-Grade Printed Capacitors for PCBs – GlobeNewswire” on September 12, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “PCB Bancorp Announces Participation at Raymond James U.S. Bank Conference – Business Wire” published on September 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PV Nano Cell to Exhibit at ITAP 2019, Singapore – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Only 3 Days Left To Cash In On PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) Be Disappointed With Their 60% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Pacific City Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding firm for Pacific City Bank that provides various commercial banking services and products to individuals, professionals, and small-to-medium sized businesses in Southern California. The company has market cap of $264.81 million. The firm offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It has a 10.22 P/E ratio. It also provides commercial, small business administration, home, and auto loans; and trade finance services.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.00 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.05 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

Mkp Capital Management L.L.C. holds 7.99% of its portfolio in Masco Corporation for 363,000 shares. Water Asset Management Llc owns 73,675 shares or 3.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Chesapeake Asset Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 48,489 shares. The Wisconsin-based Fiduciary Management Inc Wi has invested 3.05% in the stock. Sadoff Investment Management Llc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 843,786 shares.

Analysts await Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.71 EPS, up 9.23% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.65 per share. MAS’s profit will be $205.52 million for 14.60 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual EPS reported by Masco Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -19.32% negative EPS growth.