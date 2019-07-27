Pc (PCTI) Valuation Declined While North Star Investment Management Has Lowered Stake by $855,732; As Apple Com (AAPL) Market Value Rose, First Western Capital Management Company Decreased Position by $921,690

First Western Capital Management Company decreased its stake in Apple Inc Com (AAPL) by 79.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Western Capital Management Company sold 4,851 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,278 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $243,000, down from 6,129 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Western Capital Management Company who had been investing in Apple Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $955.83 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $207.74. About 17.62M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – APPLE SEEKS $1 BLN FROM SAMSUNG OVER DESIGN PATENTS AT RETRIAL; 06/03/2018 – FCA offers in-car Apple experience with Apple Music, CarPlay and BeatsAudio; 04/04/2018 – New York Post: Eli Apple can start all over; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sold 52.2 Million IPhones, In Line With Expectations; 30/04/2018 – myadsl.co.za: Apple disappointed with iPhone X sales –; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 03/05/2018 – GOOGLE SAYS ADVANCED PROTECTION NOW SUPPORTS APPLE’S NATIVE APPLICATIONS ON IOS DEVICES, INCLUDING APPLE MAIL, CALENDAR, AND CONTACTS – BLOG; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s deal for Shazam draws ‘in-depth investigation’ from Europe; 01/05/2018 – But Apple’s runaway growth over the past few years has saddled it with big expectations. The question is, is Apple diversifying fast enough?; 28/05/2018 – PC Authority: Apple plans to unlock more NFC abilities for four generations of iPhone

North Star Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 99.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Star Investment Management Corp sold 142,622 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 500 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3,000, down from 143,122 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.30 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 13,348 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 30.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Loss/Shr 5c; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c; 16/03/2018 – RadioResource: PCTEL Announces Financial Results; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 15/03/2018 – PCTEL Reports $23.3 Million in Fourth Quarter Revenue; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Rev $23.3M; 22/05/2018 – PCTEL Announces Multi-GNSS L1/L2/L5 Antennas for Precision Navigation

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on August, 14. PCTI’s profit will be $368,354 for 59.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

North Star Investment Management Corp, which manages about $856.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Powershares Qqq Tr by 4,072 shares to 14,056 shares, valued at $2.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 12,300 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,022 shares, and has risen its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 sales for $29,476 activity. Neumann David A bought $4,658 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) on Friday, June 7. $4,650 worth of PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) was bought by Bacastow Shelley J.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.46M are held by Deprince Race Zollo. Moreover, Tudor Inv Et Al has 0.01% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 88,141 shares. Geode Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Commercial Bank Of America De owns 5,244 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Illinois-based Perritt Mngmt has invested 0.92% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Penbrook Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.36% or 69,835 shares. 941,895 are owned by Rutabaga Mgmt Ltd Liability Company Ma. State Street Corp has invested 0% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Saturna Capital invested in 0% or 12,500 shares. Bridgeway Capital Management holds 333,900 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & owns 0% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 10,898 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 50,050 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Com owns 29,179 shares. Northern Trust Corporation accumulated 0% or 152,737 shares.

