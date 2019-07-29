Pc (PCTI) Holder Awm Investment Company Has Cut Stake by $417,060; Accuvest Global Advisors Has Increased Its Stake in Electronic Arts (EA) as Market Valuation Declined

Accuvest Global Advisors increased its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (EA) by 202.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Accuvest Global Advisors bought 7,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 11,199 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 3,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors who had been investing in Electronic Arts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $89.51. About 2.28M shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.98% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.41% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 30/04/2018 – EA Announces Free 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Content for EA SPORTS FIFA 18; 12/04/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC SAYS LAURA MIELE WILL BECOME CO’S CHIEF STUDIOS OFFICER; 23/03/2018 – Experience a Daring Story-Driven Adventure With a Friend in A Way Out, Available Worldwide Today; 07/03/2018 – EA and Maxis lnvite Players to Play with Life in The Sims Mobile, Available Worldwide Today; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Adds Electronic Arts, Cuts Celgene: 13F; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Places Electronic Arts, Inc.’s Baa2 Senior Unsecured Ratings On Review For Upgrade; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Diversified Adds Electronic Arts; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees FY19 Net Bookings About $5.55B; 20/03/2018 – S&P: Stable Rating Outlook Reflects View EA’s Leverage Will Remain Under 1.5x

Awm Investment Company Inc decreased its stake in Pc (PCTI) by 30.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Awm Investment Company Inc sold 83,412 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.49% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 190,987 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $957,000, down from 274,399 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Awm Investment Company Inc who had been investing in Pc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $87.30M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.74. About 13,348 shares traded. PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) has declined 30.19% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTI News: 06/03/2018 PCTEL Enhances Public Safety Testing Solution with Printable Reports; 07/03/2018 – PCTEL Unveils Coach™ II Antenna for Multi-Network Mobile Routers; 14/03/2018 – PC-Tel Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 21-22; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q EPS 19c; 21/03/2018 – PC-Tel at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 09/05/2018 – PCTEL Reports $21.7 Million in First Quarter Revenue; 09/05/2018 – PC-Tel 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 08/05/2018 – PCTEL Unveils 900 MHz MIMO Yagi Antennas for Utilities and Industrial IoT; 27/04/2018 – PCTEL Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 15/03/2018 – PC-Tel 4Q Adj EPS 8c

More notable recent PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “5 Stocks to Buy on Trump’s China Telecom Equipment Ban – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PCTEL, Inc. (PCTI) CEO David Neumann on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2018, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Imagine Owning PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) And Wondering If The 34% Share Price Slide Is Justified – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “PCTEL Announces 5-Port LTE Multiband Antenna for Fixed Industrial IoT Deployments – Business Wire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “NETGEAR (NTGR) Surpasses Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Awm Investment Company Inc, which manages about $1.06B and $508.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) by 718,303 shares to 7.28 million shares, valued at $9.76 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Neuronetics Inc. by 52,487 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,487 shares, and has risen its stake in Reed’s Inc. (NYSEMKT:REED).

Analysts await PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. PCTI’s profit will be $368,354 for 59.25 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold PCTI shares while 15 reduced holdings. 7 funds opened positions while 11 raised stakes. 10.65 million shares or 2.36% less from 10.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Renaissance Technologies Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 1.43M shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 104 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn stated it has 19,342 shares. Deprince Race Zollo owns 0.2% invested in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) for 1.46 million shares. Invesco Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Boston Prns stated it has 193,541 shares or 0% of all its holdings. State Bank Of America Corporation De owns 5,244 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. New England Private Wealth Advisors Llc owns 13,000 shares. Penbrook Management Ltd Llc holds 0.36% in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI) or 69,835 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al, Connecticut-based fund reported 32,185 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI). Awm owns 190,987 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. 130,972 were accumulated by Ancora Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation. National Bank & Trust Of Mellon reported 19,971 shares. Spark Invest Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in PCTEL, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTI).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 insider sales for $29,476 activity. 1,000 shares were bought by Bacastow Shelley J, worth $4,650. On Wednesday, June 5 the insider McGowan Kevin J bought $4,980.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Video Game Stocks Continue To Trade Lower Following Launch Of ‘Apex Legends’ Season 2 – Benzinga” on July 08, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Should Owners of Electronic Arts Stock Be Worried About the CEOâ€™s Share Sales? – Investorplace.com” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Electronic Arts (EA) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “AMD, GE, GM, Qualcomm, Square and More Major Earnings Coming This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “EA to Release First Quarter Fiscal Year 2020 Results on July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Accuvest Global Advisors, which manages about $533.29M and $184.90M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Msci Acwi Ex Us Etf (ACWX) by 8,692 shares to 62,972 shares, valued at $2.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Global X Msci N (NORW) by 31,845 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 179,793 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc Msci Chile Etf (ECH).