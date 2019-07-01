PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and Cheniere Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP 21 4.35 N/A 1.61 12.43 Cheniere Energy Inc. 65 2.27 N/A 1.95 34.46

In table 1 we can see PBF Logistics LP and Cheniere Energy Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cheniere Energy Inc. is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Logistics LP. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower P/E ratio. PBF Logistics LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cheniere Energy Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Cheniere Energy Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.79 beta indicates that PBF Logistics LP is 21.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Cheniere Energy Inc. has a 1.18 beta which is 18.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

PBF Logistics LP’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cheniere Energy Inc. are 2.3 and 2.2 respectively. Cheniere Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to PBF Logistics LP.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for PBF Logistics LP and Cheniere Energy Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 1 1 2.50 Cheniere Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

PBF Logistics LP’s average target price is $25, while its potential upside is 19.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25.8% of PBF Logistics LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 94% of Cheniere Energy Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.7% of Cheniere Energy Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -3.38% -5.48% -11.02% -7.61% 0.6% -0.4% Cheniere Energy Inc. 4.98% 0.84% 1.78% 7.49% 6.87% 13.23%

For the past year PBF Logistics LP had bearish trend while Cheniere Energy Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Cheniere Energy Inc. beats PBF Logistics LP on 8 of the 9 factors.

Cheniere Energy, Inc., an energy company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, LNG Terminal Business, and LNG and Natural Gas Marketing Business. The company owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in western Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. It also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. In addition, the company is involved in the LNG and natural gas marketing business. Cheniere Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is based in Houston, Texas.