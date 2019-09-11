PBF Logistics LP (PBFX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM)

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE:AM) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Pipelines sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP 21 4.15 N/A 1.61 13.55 Antero Midstream Corporation 11 8.03 N/A 0.30 30.30

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Antero Midstream Corporation appears to has lower revenue and earnings than PBF Logistics LP. The business that Currently has a lower P/E ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. PBF Logistics LP’s current P/E ratio is lower than that of Antero Midstream Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows PBF Logistics LP and Antero Midstream Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Antero Midstream Corporation 0.00% 5.7% 3.4%

Liquidity

PBF Logistics LP's Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1 and 1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Antero Midstream Corporation are 1 and 1 respectively.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for PBF Logistics LP and Antero Midstream Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 Antero Midstream Corporation 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Antero Midstream Corporation has a consensus price target of $12.2, with potential upside of 63.32%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

PBF Logistics LP and Antero Midstream Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 56.1%. Insiders owned 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP shares. Competitively, Antero Midstream Corporation has 8.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61% Antero Midstream Corporation -17.99% -22.12% -24.19% -34.15% -52.65% -18.43%

For the past year PBF Logistics LP had bullish trend while Antero Midstream Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Antero Midstream Corporation beats PBF Logistics LP on 6 of the 10 factors.