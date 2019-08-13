PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) to pay $0.52 on Aug 30, 2019; Tnb Financial Has Decreased Its Flowers Foods (FLO) Holding

Tnb Financial decreased Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) stake by 5.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tnb Financial sold 41,495 shares as Flowers Foods Inc (FLO)’s stock rose 10.44%. The Tnb Financial holds 726,416 shares with $15.49 million value, down from 767,911 last quarter. Flowers Foods Inc now has $4.73B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $22.38. About 1.76M shares traded or 54.75% up from the average. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 17/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Sales $3.921B-$3.982B; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods 1Q Net $51.2M; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC – REAFFIRMED OUTLOOK FOR FISCAL 2018

PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) is expected to pay $0.52 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:PBFX) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.52 dividend. PBF Logistics LP’s current price of $20.39 translates into 2.53% yield. PBF Logistics LP’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. It closed at $20.39 lastly. It is down 3.22% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – CUMMINS TERMINAL ASSETS INCLUDE EAST AND WEST TERMINALS CONSISTING OF TWO TRUCK LOADING FACILITIES WITH NINE LOADING BAYS; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE

Tnb Financial increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 4,373 shares to 63,975 valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 1,808 shares and now owns 23,847 shares. Capital One Finl Corp Com (NYSE:COF) was raised too.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,310 activity. On Thursday, March 14 the insider MUKHERJEE DEBO bought $31,310.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 16 investors sold FLO shares while 82 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 134.04 million shares or 3.28% less from 138.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, February 18 with “Hold”.

PBF Logistics LP owns, leases, acquires, develops, and operates crude oil and refined petroleum products terminals, pipelines, storage facilities, and other logistics assets in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. It operates through Transportation and Terminaling, and Storage divisions. It has a 12.74 P/E ratio. The company's assets include Delaware City rail unloading terminal, a light crude oil rail unloading terminal, which serves Delaware City and Paulsboro refineries; Toledo truck unloading Terminal, that serves Toledo refinery; Delaware City west heavy unloading rack, a heavy crude oil unloading facility, which serves Delaware City refinery; and a terminaling facility that consists of 27 propane storage bullets and a truck loading facility.