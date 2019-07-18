PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) EPS Estimated At $0.41; HCP Has 1.5 Sentiment

Analysts expect PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report $0.41 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 10.87% from last quarter’s $0.46 EPS. PBFX’s profit would be $25.42 million giving it 13.17 P/E if the $0.41 EPS is correct. After having $0.40 EPS previously, PBF Logistics LP’s analysts see 2.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $21.6. About 2,142 shares traded. PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) has risen 0.60% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 05/03/2018 PBF Energy to Attend Bank of America Merrill Lynch Refining Conference; 19/04/2018 – DJ PBF Logistics LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBFX); 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn

HCP Inc (HCP) investors sentiment increased to 1.5 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.36, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 259 hedge funds started new and increased stock positions, while 173 decreased and sold their stock positions in HCP Inc. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 438.78 million shares, up from 434.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding HCP Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 7 to 7 for the same number . Sold All: 36 Reduced: 137 Increased: 182 New Position: 77.

HCP, Inc. is an independent hybrid real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $15.54 billion. The fund invests in real estate markets of the United States. It has a 14.25 P/E ratio. It primarily invests in properties serving the healthcare industry including sectors of healthcare such as senior housing, life science, medical office, hospital and skilled nursing.

More notable recent HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is HCP, Inc. (HCP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “HCP Prices $650 Million of 3.250% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2026 and $650 Million of 3.500% Senior Unsecured Notes due 2029 – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCP says notes tendered exceed maximum offer amount – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “HCP Announces Tender Offers for Outstanding Notes – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “HCP to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Host Conference Call/Webcast – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 7.5% of its portfolio in HCP, Inc. for 7.36 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 415,500 shares or 7.2% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Real Estate Management Services Llc has 5.88% invested in the company for 299,200 shares. The New York-based V3 Capital Management L.P. has invested 4.48% in the stock. Aew Capital Management L P, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 4.87 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $32.51. About 367,964 shares traded. HCP, Inc. (HCP) has risen 31.11% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.68% the S&P500. Some Historical HCP News: 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms HCP at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 15/03/2018 – HCP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $112 MLN; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Rev $479.2M; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMING AFFO PER SHARE, FFO PER SHARE, NET INCOME PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ HCP Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCP); 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q EPS 8c; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc Backs 2018 FFO $1.73-1.79/Share; 03/05/2018 – HCP INC HCP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $1.80 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – HCP 1Q FFO/SHR AS ADJ 48C, EST. 46C; 03/05/2018 – HCP Inc 1Q Net $40.2M

Analysts await HCP, Inc. (NYSE:HCP) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, down 8.51% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.47 per share. HCP’s profit will be $205.53M for 18.90 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by HCP, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold PBF Logistics LP shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 11,732 are held by Raymond James And. Advisory Rech holds 775,525 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.01% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Avalon Advsrs Limited Liability Com reported 52,378 shares. Jane Street Gru Limited Co holds 53,830 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meristem Family Wealth holds 0.07% or 10,000 shares. Fmr Llc owns 2 shares. Harvest Fund Advsr Ltd Llc holds 0.22% or 1.08M shares. Advisory Services Networks Limited Liability Co, Georgia-based fund reported 21,978 shares. Pnc Svcs Inc reported 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Mirae Asset Global Invs invested in 0.06% or 387,451 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Co holds 0% or 21,792 shares in its portfolio. 92,875 are owned by Cohen Steers Inc. California Employees Retirement Sys, California-based fund reported 11,345 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag stated it has 53,305 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering PBF Logistics (NYSE:PBFX), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PBF Logistics had 3 analyst reports since February 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of PBFX in report on Monday, February 18 with “Hold” rating.