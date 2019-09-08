PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP) on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation. They both are Oil & Gas Pipelines companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP 21 4.11 N/A 1.61 13.55 TC PipeLines LP 37 4.08 N/A -2.71 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PBF Logistics LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Profitability

Table 2 represents PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and TC PipeLines LP (NYSE:TCP)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% TC PipeLines LP 0.00% -23.8% -6%

Volatility and Risk

PBF Logistics LP is 23.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.77 beta. TC PipeLines LP’s 33.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.67 beta.

Liquidity

PBF Logistics LP’s Current Ratio is 1 while its Quick Ratio is 1. On the competitive side is, TC PipeLines LP which has a 1.2 Current Ratio and a 1.1 Quick Ratio. TC PipeLines LP is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to PBF Logistics LP.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for PBF Logistics LP and TC PipeLines LP.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 TC PipeLines LP 2 1 0 2.33

Competitively TC PipeLines LP has an average target price of $38.67, with potential upside of 0.31%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 25% of PBF Logistics LP shares are held by institutional investors while 68.6% of TC PipeLines LP are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.7% of PBF Logistics LP’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 23.96% of TC PipeLines LP’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61% TC PipeLines LP -0.37% 5.72% 13.86% 23.22% 28.5% 26.06%

For the past year PBF Logistics LP was less bullish than TC PipeLines LP.

Summary

PBF Logistics LP beats on 5 of the 9 factors TC PipeLines LP.

TC PipeLines, LP acquires, owns, and participates in the management of energy infrastructure businesses in North America. The company has four wholly-owned pipelines and equity ownership interests in three natural gas interstate pipeline systems that transport approximately 9.1 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas from producing regions and import facilities to market hubs and consuming markets primarily in the Western, Midwestern, and Eastern United States. It serves large utilities, local distribution companies, natural gas marketers, producing companies, and other interstate pipelines, including affiliates. TC PipeLines GP, Inc. operates as a general partner of the company. TC PipeLines, LP was founded in 1998 and is based in Houston, Texas.