PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and EnLink Midstream LLC (NYSE:ENLC). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP 21 1.56 27.33M 1.61 13.55 EnLink Midstream LLC 8 -0.31 258.63M -0.59 0.00

Demonstrates PBF Logistics LP and EnLink Midstream LLC earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides PBF Logistics LP and EnLink Midstream LLC’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 131,647,398.84% 0% 0% EnLink Midstream LLC 3,224,812,967.58% -9.1% -1.9%

Risk & Volatility

PBF Logistics LP has a 0.77 beta, while its volatility is 23.00%, thus making it less volatile than S&P 500. EnLink Midstream LLC’s 1.95 beta is the reason why it is 95.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of PBF Logistics LP are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor EnLink Midstream LLC’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.9. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

PBF Logistics LP and EnLink Midstream LLC Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 0 0 0.00 EnLink Midstream LLC 0 2 1 2.33

On the other hand, EnLink Midstream LLC’s potential upside is 45.78% and its consensus target price is $11.75.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

PBF Logistics LP and EnLink Midstream LLC has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 25% and 61.21%. 0.7% are PBF Logistics LP’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.9% are EnLink Midstream LLC’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -0.05% 4.55% 2.73% -0.55% 3.22% 8.61% EnLink Midstream LLC -4.67% -6.43% -13.36% -13.51% -40.19% 1.16%

For the past year PBF Logistics LP’s stock price has bigger growth than EnLink Midstream LLC.

Summary

PBF Logistics LP beats on 7 of the 11 factors EnLink Midstream LLC.

EnLink Midstream, LLC gathering, transmission, processing, fractionation, storage, stabilization, brine, and marketing services to producers of natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and condensate in the United States. Its midstream energy asset network includes approximately 11,000 miles of pipelines; 20 natural gas processing plants; 7 fractionators; barge and rail terminals; product storage facilities; brine disposal wells; and a crude oil trucking fleet. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. EnLink Midstream, LLC is a subsidiary of Devon Energy Corporation.