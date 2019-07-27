PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP) Contrasting side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEP). The two are both Oil & Gas Pipelines companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Logistics LP 21 4.48 N/A 1.61 12.43 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 1 0.12 N/A -1.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of PBF Logistics LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us PBF Logistics LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Logistics LP 0.00% 0% 0% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0.00% -4.2% -4.5%

Volatility and Risk

PBF Logistics LP’s 0.79 beta indicates that its volatility is 21.00% less volatile than that of Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. is 87.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.87 beta.

Liquidity

PBF Logistics LP has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.'s Current Ratio is 1 and has 1 Quick Ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown PBF Logistics LP and Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Logistics LP 0 1 1 2.50 Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 0 1 0 2.00

PBF Logistics LP’s upside potential currently stands at 16.28% and an $25 consensus price target. Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. on the other hand boasts of a $1 consensus price target and a -21.57% potential downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that PBF Logistics LP seems more appealing than Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 25.8% of PBF Logistics LP shares and 36.6% of Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. shares. PBF Logistics LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.7%. Comparatively, Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. has 2.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Logistics LP -3.38% -5.48% -11.02% -7.61% 0.6% -0.4% Blueknight Energy Partners L.P. 3.6% -6.5% -40.72% -43.63% -68.71% 0%

Summary

PBF Logistics LP beats on 8 of the 9 factors Blueknight Energy Partners L.P.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling, storage, processing, gathering, and transportation services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and marketing of crude oil and asphalt products in the United States. Its Asphalt Terminalling Services segment offers asphalt product and residual fuel oil storage services that enable its customers to manage their asphalt product storage, processing, and marketing activities. As of March 2, 2017, this segment had 54 terminals located in 26 states. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Terminalling and Storage Services segment offers oil terminalling facilities and storage tanks with approximately 7.4 million barrels of storage capacity to manage its customerÂ’s crude oil inventories and enhance flexibility in their marketing and operating activities. Its Crude Oil Pipeline Services segment owns and operates crude oil transportation system in the Mid-Continent region of the United States with a combined length of approximately 550 miles; and a 210 mile tariff-regulated crude oil gathering and transportation pipeline in the Longview, Texas, as well as the Eagle North system, a 145-mile, 8-inch pipeline. The companyÂ’s Crude Oil Trucking and Producer Field Services segment offers crude oil producer field services comprising gathering condensates from natural gas companies and hauling produced water to disposal wells. This segment owns or leases 125 tanker trucks, which have an average tank size of approximately 200 barrels, to move crude oil to aggregation points, pipeline injection stations, and storage facilities. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., L.L.C. operates as a general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as SemGroup Energy Partners, L.P. and changed its name to Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. in December 2009. Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.