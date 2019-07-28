Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) Holder Tortoise Capital Advisors Lowered Its Holding as Stock Price Declined; Dana Investment Advisors Has Raised Its Position in Delta Air Lines Del (DAL) by $780,147 as Valuation Rose

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (DAL) by 2.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dana Investment Advisors Inc bought 15,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 588,021 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.37 million, up from 572,724 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Delta Air Lines Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $62.16. About 3.83 million shares traded. Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) has risen 5.68% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DAL News: 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q Traffic Up 2.8%; 18/04/2018 – FOX 5 Atlanta: EXCLUSIVE: Video from inside a Delta flight to London forced to turn back to Atlanta due to a fire. WATCH:; 12/04/2018 – DELTA SAYS PACIFIC PRICING ENVIRONMENT HAS IMPROVED; 12/04/2018 – Delta Air 1Q EPS 77c; 20/04/2018 – U.S., Europe order emergency checks on engine type in Southwest accident; 13/03/2018 – DELTA AIR LINES – MARCH-QTR REVENUE AND DEMAND REMAINS SOLID WITH IMPROVEMENTS IN BOTH LEISURE AND BUSINESS; 30/05/2018 – DELTA: HIGHER FUEL PRICES BARRIER FOR CARRIERS ADDING CAPACITY; 16/05/2018 – Airlines must continue to accept service animals -U.S. agency; 03/04/2018 – Delta Air March Available Seat Miles Up 3.0; 02/04/2018 – Delta Air Lines Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Logistics L.P. (PBFX) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc sold 113,832 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.02% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.83M shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.38M, down from 1.94M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pbf Logistics L.P. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.33 billion market cap company. It closed at $21.5 lastly. It is down 0.60% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.83% the S&P500. Some Historical PBFX News: 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 NET INCOME $106 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – TOTAL INVESTMENT OF $125.4 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 16/03/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Availability of 2017 K-1 Tax Packages; 23/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $282 MLN; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PBF LOGISTICS ACQUIRED, THIRD-PARTY CUMMINS TERMINAL, LOCATED IN KNOXVILLE; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 4 investors sold PBFX shares while 10 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 13.97 million shares or 4.38% less from 14.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Clearbridge Ltd Liability accumulated 3.58M shares. First Trust Limited Partnership stated it has 222,203 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Spirit Of America Mngmt Corp New York has invested 0.22% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Advisory Inc reported 775,525 shares stake. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.07% or 10,000 shares. M&T National Bank Corporation reported 46,800 shares. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability reported 53,830 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0% or 2,600 shares. Arrow Invest Advsr Limited Liability Corporation, Maryland-based fund reported 24,536 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 0% in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX). Pnc Fin Svcs Inc invested in 0% or 4,666 shares. 114,800 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Sei has 4,968 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Networks Ltd Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) for 21,978 shares. Raymond James & Associate invested in 11,732 shares.

Analysts await PBF Logistics LP (NYSE:PBFX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, down 10.87% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.46 per share. PBFX’s profit will be $25.42M for 13.11 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Logistics LP for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.50% EPS growth.

Tortoise Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $15.07 billion and $16.18B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Centennial Resource Development by 73,161 shares to 290,433 shares, valued at $2.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wpx Energy Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 55,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 701,793 shares, and has risen its stake in Dcp Midstream L.P. (NYSE:DPM).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 1 insider sale for $264.50 million activity. Another trade for 21,000 shares valued at $1.06M was made by West W Gilbert on Friday, February 8.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $4.48B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 453 shares to 2,056 shares, valued at $3.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in The Trade Desk Inc by 42,590 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 24,632 shares, and cut its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

