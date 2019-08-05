PBF Energy (PBF) to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019; Sabby Management Decreased Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP) Position

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:PBF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. PBF Energy Inc’s current price of $24.50 translates into 1.22% yield. PBF Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 2.47% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $24.5. About 2.53 million shares traded or 17.08% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF

Sabby Management Llc decreased Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP) stake by 26.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sabby Management Llc sold 251,550 shares as Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc (ORMP)’s stock declined 0.81%. The Sabby Management Llc holds 681,500 shares with $2.48M value, down from 933,050 last quarter. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc now has $62.06M valuation. The stock decreased 1.65% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.57. About 8,276 shares traded. Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) has declined 34.17% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.17% the S&P500. Some Historical ORMP News: 23/04/2018 – Oramed Pharmaceuticals Study Will Enroll Approximately 240 Patients With Type 2 Diabetes in Multiple Centers Throughout the U.S; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Administration of Proteins; 30/05/2018 – Oramed Patent Allowed in the US for Oral Admin of Proteins; 23/04/2018 Oramed Pharmaceuticals: 90-day Dosing Study Is a Prerequisite to Phase 3 Confirmatory Studies Under FDA’s BLA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.07, from 1.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 3 investors sold ORMP shares while 2 reduced holdings. 3 funds opened positions while 4 raised stakes. 1.04 million shares or 42.02% less from 1.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab invested in 500 shares or 0% of the stock. Pnc Financial Services Gru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 21,200 shares. Panagora Asset reported 12,964 shares stake. Wells Fargo Mn holds 10,200 shares. Renaissance Tech Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) for 105,055 shares. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag invested in 0% or 10,527 shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc reported 0% in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). Barclays Public Limited Co holds 41,186 shares. Dafna Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.04% in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can owns 1,600 shares. Blackrock stated it has 71,868 shares. Royal Bankshares Of Canada reported 0% of its portfolio in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). Morgan Stanley accumulated 26,701 shares. Sabby Mgmt Lc reported 1.19% in Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP). Citigroup Inc invested in 0% or 9,500 shares.

Since July 11, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $199,961 activity. Shares for $4,250 were bought by Sank Leonard on Thursday, July 11.

Analysts await Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $-0.28 earnings per share, down 55.56% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.18 per share. After $-0.23 actual earnings per share reported by Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.74% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $32 lowest target. $36.25’s average target is 47.96% above currents $24.5 stock price. PBF Energy had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Raymond James given on Tuesday, March 19. Raymond James maintained the shares of PBF in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. On Wednesday, May 15 the stock rating was upgraded by Credit Suisse to “Outperform”. Raymond James maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $2.94 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 134.62 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.