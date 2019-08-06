PBF Energy (PBF) to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019; Middlesex Water Co (MSEX)’s Sentiment Is 1.06

PBF Energy Inc (NYSE:PBF) is expected to pay $0.30 on Aug 30, 2019. (NYSE:PBF) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. PBF Energy Inc’s current price of $23.52 translates into 1.28% yield. PBF Energy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Aug 1, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 3.26 million shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 07/03/2018 – U.S. refinery workers head to Washington to urge biofuels reform; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Middlesex Water Co (MSEX) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 56 institutional investors started new and increased positions, while 53 sold and reduced stock positions in Middlesex Water Co. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 8.70 million shares, up from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Middlesex Water Co in top ten positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 13 Reduced: 40 Increased: 46 New Position: 10.

Middlesex Water Company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. The company has market cap of $941.73 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Regulated and Non-Regulated. It has a 27.79 P/E ratio. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection clients in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

The stock decreased 2.03% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $56.84. About 149,160 shares traded or 139.63% up from the average. Middlesex Water Company (MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 09/03/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY SHR $0.32 – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – Middlesex Water 1Q Rev $31.2M; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $42 FROM $40; 22/04/2018 – DJ Middlesex Water Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSEX); 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Rev $31.5M; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved

National Investment Services Inc Wi holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company for 8,485 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc owns 9,640 shares or 0.38% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Nuance Investments Llc has 0.35% invested in the company for 120,970 shares. The Vermont-based Clean Yield Group has invested 0.33% in the stock. Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 10,310 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy has $4200 highest and $2700 lowest target. $34.40’s average target is 46.26% above currents $23.52 stock price. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, May 15. Goldman Sachs upgraded the shares of PBF in report on Monday, August 5 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Citigroup. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) earned “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, June 21. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF Energy Inc. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Van Eck Assocs has invested 0.09% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Prudential Public reported 926,100 shares. U S Global Invsts Inc accumulated 15,000 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Voya Inv Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 285,133 shares. Commonwealth Bancorporation Of reported 225,311 shares. Bogle Invest Lp De, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 32,052 shares. Bokf Na holds 0.04% or 48,385 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 10.98M shares. Moreover, Gru One Trading Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 36,556 shares. Natixis has invested 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability has 0.03% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Alpha Windward Ltd holds 469 shares. Globeflex L P reported 0.34% stake. Shell Asset Mgmt Co has 17,952 shares. New York-based Mutual Of America Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.21% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

