Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Value Declined While Waddell & Reed Financial Boosted Its Stake; Synopsys (SNPS) Holder Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increased Its Stake

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 17.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc bought 52,499 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 344,977 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.74 million, up from 292,478 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.62 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $29.71. About 962,566 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $64 MLN VS $60.5 MLN; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 104.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 27,807 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.44% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.25M, up from 26,502 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 595,567 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 33.75% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.32% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 20/04/2018 – Synopsys Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.66 TO $1.76; 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC – TERMS OF DEAL, WHICH IS NOT MATERIAL TO SYNOPSYS FINANCIALS, ARE NOT BEING DISCLOSED; 06/03/2018 Synopsys Adds New Algorithms in DesignWare Security Protocol Accelerators to Increase Protection for IoT SoCs; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys 2Q Rev $776.8M; 08/03/2018 – MEDIA ALERT: Achronix to Exhibit FPGA and eFPGA Portfolio at GOMACTech Conference and Exhibition; 30/05/2018 – Synopsys Presenting at Conference Jun 7

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 239,464 shares to 640,937 shares, valued at $32.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 254,832 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 149,441 shares, and cut its stake in Nuance Communications Inc (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.