Pbf Energy (PBF) Stock Declined While Lpl Financial Trimmed Position by $340,256; Pzena Investment Management Stake in Anixter International (AXE) Trimmed as Valuation Rose

Pzena Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Anixter International Inc (AXE) by 0.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pzena Investment Management Llc sold 17,314 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.66% . The hedge fund held 1.85 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.69 million, down from 1.87M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pzena Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Anixter International Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $67.67. About 61,112 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.80% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.80% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Capital Expenditures of $60M-$70M; 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL – FOR 2018, CONTINUE TO ESTIMATE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS OF $180 MLN – $200 MLN AND CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF $60 MLN – $70 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 49.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 10,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 11,314 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $354,000, down from 22,290 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.88% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $26.27. About 406,446 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Announces Multi-Asset Growth Acquisitions; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q Rev $64M

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Shell Asset Management has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Wellington Mgmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Vanguard Group holds 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) or 10.61 million shares. New York State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 81,007 shares. Macquarie Grp Inc Limited stated it has 61,072 shares. World Asset Management reported 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Ajo Limited Partnership accumulated 1.20 million shares. Scout Investments Incorporated owns 709,976 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio. Fmr Ltd holds 419,414 shares or 0% of its portfolio. First Trust Advsr LP accumulated 230,662 shares. Lsv Asset Management holds 4.24 million shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Us Bankshares De stated it has 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Gsa Cap Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.1% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 27,131 shares. Pitcairn reported 0.03% stake. Denali Ltd Co owns 45,700 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 10,034 shares to 12,568 shares, valued at $1.72 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huntington Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 82,264 shares in the quarter, for a total of 629,075 shares, and has risen its stake in Fidelity (FUTY).

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.12 million for 7.64 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.87, from 2.06 in 2019Q1.