Pbf Energy (PBF) Shares Declined While Spark Investment Management Decreased Holding by $1.58 Million; As Visa (V) Market Valuation Rose, Seatown Holdings Upped Its Holding

Spark Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 7.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc sold 51,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 611,600 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.05M, down from 662,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 9.52% or $2.66 during the last trading session, reaching $25.27. About 3.62 million shares traded or 69.62% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTORES ALKY UNIT PRODUCTION; 12/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarting gasoline unit; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT BY MID-APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE

Seatown Holdings increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 177.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seatown Holdings bought 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.34% . The institutional investor held 62,500 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.76 million, up from 22,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seatown Holdings who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $402.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $179.71. About 6.80 million shares traded or 0.47% up from the average. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 30.42% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.42% the S&P500.

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26B and $2.16B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enova Intl Inc by 114,200 shares to 192,500 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in On Deck Cap Inc by 128,545 shares in the quarter, for a total of 581,400 shares, and has risen its stake in Conformis Inc.

Seatown Holdings, which manages about $848.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 155,138 shares to 440,520 shares, valued at $12.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zuora Inc by 73,791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,009 shares, and cut its stake in Worldpay Inc.