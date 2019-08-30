Pbf Energy (PBF) Shares Declined While Capital Growth Management LP Trimmed by $11.16 Million Its Stake; Omnicell (OMCL) Stock Price Declined While Falcon Point Capital Has Lowered by $3.38 Million Its Stake

Falcon Point Capital Llc decreased its stake in Omnicell Inc. (OMCL) by 53.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Falcon Point Capital Llc sold 42,293 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.56% . The institutional investor held 36,084 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92 million, down from 78,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Falcon Point Capital Llc who had been investing in Omnicell Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $72.32. About 19,878 shares traded. Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) has risen 28.56% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.56% the S&P500.

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.71. About 231,581 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy

Analysts await Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 12.24% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.49 per share. OMCL’s profit will be $22.91M for 32.87 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by Omnicell, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.84% EPS growth.

Falcon Point Capital Llc, which manages about $364.50 million and $183.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Box Inc. by 24,914 shares to 175,350 shares, valued at $3.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in R1 Rcm Inc. by 55,641 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,667 shares, and has risen its stake in Wageworks Inc. (NYSE:WAGE).

More notable recent Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Omnicell (OMCL) Up 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019, also Stockhouse.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for RLGY, OMCL and GVA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – Stockhouse” published on August 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Omnicell (OMCL) Beats on Earnings in Q2, Tapers ’19 EPS View – Nasdaq” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “OMCL CLASS ACTION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Reminds Omnicell (OMCL) Investors of September 16, 2019 Lead Plaintiff Deadline, Encourages Investors Who Lost $50,000+ to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Omnicell (OMCL) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q1 Release – Nasdaq” with publication date: April 18, 2019.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.

