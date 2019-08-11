Pbf Energy (PBF) Shareholder State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System Decreased Its Position as Shares Declined; As Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Stock Value Rose, Beach Point Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Position

Beach Point Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) by 47.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beach Point Capital Management Lp sold 583,203 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.71% . The hedge fund held 655,021 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.21M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beach Point Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.91% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $45.22. About 793,698 shares traded. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) has risen 94.39% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 94.39% the S&P500. Some Historical SBGI News: 03/04/2018 – Sinclair Employees Say Their Contracts Make it Too Expensive to Quit; 23/03/2018 – Ford Sinclair: PLC Awards – Winners announced; 06/04/2018 – Gaian Solutions, ONE Media 3.0, and Sinclair Broadcast Group Announce MOU to Lead Development and Implementation of Next Gen Br; 09/05/2018 – Tribune/Sinclair divest package gets DoJ nod; 25/05/2018 – Matthew Keys: #BREAKING: Former Sacramento Mayor Kevin Johnson endorses merger between Sinclair Broadcasting, Tribune Media; 09/05/2018 – CORRECTED-TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $910 MLN (CORRECTS; 09/05/2018 – SINCLAIR SEES 2Q MEDIA REV ABOUT $684.3M TO $688.4M; 09/05/2018 – Sinclair Provides Additional Info About Agreements to Sell TV Stations Related to Closing Tribune Media Acquisition; 02/04/2018 – President Trump says Sinclair Broadcast Group is “far superior” to news outlets such as CNN and “Fake NBC, which is a total joke.”; 07/04/2018 – Sinclair Broadcast Access Event Scheduled By B. Riley FBR, Inc

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 21.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System sold 36,634 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 131,783 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, down from 168,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $22.91. About 2.35 million shares traded or 7.38% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – Venezuelan crude sales to the United States rose in March; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY BEGINS 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc has 257,363 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 24,775 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky. Morgan Stanley holds 218,447 shares. American Interest Incorporated holds 0.03% or 239,044 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag holds 178,391 shares. Kepos Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 193,399 shares. Hudson Bay Capital LP stated it has 15,000 shares. Yorktown Management And Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.2% of all its holdings. 19,337 are held by Mirae Asset Global Invs Co Limited. Evercore Wealth stated it has 11,314 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Grp One Trading Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 36,556 shares. West Oak Limited Com holds 0% or 144 shares in its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Sg Americas Ltd Llc accumulated 21,109 shares. Ameriprise Fincl Inc has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 757,143 shares.

State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System, which manages about $37.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 21,387 shares to 66,592 shares, valued at $3.65M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Okta Inc by 4,800 shares in the quarter, for a total of 112,910 shares, and has risen its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D).

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PBF Logistics declares $0.5150 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on August 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why PBF Energy Shouldn’t Be Your First Choice Among Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About PBF Energy Inc.’s (NYSE:PBF) CEO Salary Level? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PBF Energy Seems Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 24, 2019.

Beach Point Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.09B and $404.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Blackrock Calif Mun Income T (BFZ) by 59,975 shares to 666,048 shares, valued at $8.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Moneygram Intl Inc (NASDAQ:MGI) by 1.11M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.95M shares, and has risen its stake in Invesco Dynamic Cr Opp Fd (VTA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.07, from 1.27 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 21 investors sold SBGI shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 55.70 million shares or 2.18% more from 54.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Apg Asset Management Nv invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Sei Invs Co stated it has 230,597 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Legal And General Grp Plc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Massmutual Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Stratos Wealth Prtn holds 0.02% or 9,800 shares. 3,858 are held by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Company reported 19,129 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability Company invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI). Strategic Advsr Ltd Liability reported 0.42% stake. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity Research, a California-based fund reported 36,355 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 12,867 shares. Proshare Lc has 0% invested in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) for 7,691 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 18,700 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp reported 0.03% stake.

More notable recent Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Cinedigm and Jungo TV’s Popular Combat Go and Hallypop Networks Are Available Now On Sinclair Broadcast Group’s STIRR Streaming Service – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Sinclair (SBGI) Tops Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (SBGI) ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinclair Broadcast Group (SBGI) Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 06/27/2019: MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG, SBGI, FB, ACN – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.