Pbf Energy (PBF) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Has Decreased Stake by $1.67 Million as Market Valuation Declined; As American Express (AXP) Stock Value Rose, Foyston Gordon & Payne Decreased Its Holding by $741,854

Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc decreased its stake in American Express (AXP) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc sold 6,806 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.28% . The institutional investor held 184,941 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.21M, down from 191,747 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc who had been investing in American Express for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $99.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $120.19. About 4.55 million shares traded or 39.28% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 15/05/2018 – American Express U.S. Small Business Card Member Total Loans Were $11.3 Billion for April; 15/03/2018 – American Express: Feb. 28 U.S. Consumer Services Net Write-Off Rate 2.2%; 03/05/2018 – Accertify Launches Next Generation Machine-Learning Risk Management Tools; 14/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CANADA – RENEWED CONTRACT EXTENDS THROUGH TO JUNE 29, 2020, TO BE COTERMINOUS WITH AIR CANADA’S PARTICIPATION IN AEROPLAN; 18/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: AXP, SNBR, AA & more; 12/04/2018 – American Express Will Open Eleventh Location of The CENTURION® Lounge at Denver International Airport; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – American Express USCS Card Member Average Loans for April Were $52.9 Billion; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX HAS ABOUT $35 BILLION IN ONLINE SAVING DEPOSITS; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 320,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 1.41M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 11/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY ON SCHEDULE TO RESTART GASOLINE UNIT IN NEXT TWO DAYS; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 20/03/2018 – PBF Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52B and $2.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 10,500 shares to 62,900 shares, valued at $5.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Midland Sts Bancorp Inc Ill by 75,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 140,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Wec Energy Group Inc.

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 EPS, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $99.64 million for 7.13 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual EPS reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Putnam Investments Limited Liability Com owns 196,041 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested in 529,775 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 171,755 shares. 337,519 are held by Amundi Pioneer Asset. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.03% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Advisory Serv Ntwk accumulated 3,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt Inc invested 0.06% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Earnest Prtnrs Limited reported 54 shares stake. Swiss Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 207,600 shares. Ameriprise accumulated 757,143 shares or 0.01% of the stock. 1.48M were accumulated by Geode Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company. Amalgamated State Bank has invested 0.02% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 EPS, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.72 billion for 14.45 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual EPS reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.