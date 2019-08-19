Pbf Energy (PBF) Shareholder Hennessy Advisors Decreased Holding as Share Value Declined; Freestone Capital Holdings Has Lowered Its At&T (T) Stake by $304,978; Shares Rose

Hennessy Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 14.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hennessy Advisors Inc sold 53,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 320,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.97M, down from 374,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $21.74. About 1.77 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 12/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery hydrotreater operating after upset; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 03/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY TO RESTART ALKY UNIT BY WEEKEND; 12/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY HYDROTREATER OPERATING ON MONDAY AFTER SATURDAY UPSET; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014

Freestone Capital Holdings Llc decreased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 51.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc sold 9,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 9,106 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286,000, down from 18,944 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $255.53 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $34.97. About 31.10 million shares traded or 7.39% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Fund Adds AT&T, Exits Celgene, Cuts J&J; 30/05/2018 – AT&T CFO: Expect a Ruling on June 12 in Suit Brought Against AT&T and Time Warner by U.S. DOJ; 11/05/2018 – AT&T made ‘mistake’ hiring Cohen; 06/03/2018 – AT&T Collaborates With Aira to Develop New Al Powered Prescription Medication Reader; 29/03/2018 – The Information: Exclusive: AT&T is developing a hardware device, called a switch, that handles the movement of traffic across; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO John Stephens Made Comments at Deutsche Bank Conference; 30/04/2018 – Judge in AT&T-Time Warner Case Sets June 12 Hearing to Announce Ruling on Deal; 28/03/2018 – Ericsson Media Solutions Selected by AT&T to Deliver Premier Golf Tournament; 09/05/2018 – NEW: AT&T says it fully cooperated with special counsel Robert Mueller regarding Michael Cohen; 05/03/2018 – FCC: AT&T 700 MHz Memorandum Opinion and Order – Memorandum Opinion and Order – Mar 5, 2018

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” on May 16, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PBF Energy’s Integrated Success Creating Value – Seeking Alpha” published on February 10, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why PBF Energy Shouldn’t Be Your First Choice Among Refiners – Seeking Alpha” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does The PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Share Price Fall With The Market? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is PBF Energy Inc (PBF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Hennessy Advisors Inc, which manages about $5.52 billion and $2.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (NYSE:DUK) by 9,000 shares to 287,787 shares, valued at $25.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in South Jersey Inds Inc (NYSE:SJI) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,671 shares, and has risen its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “Stocks won’t bottom until panic gets more extreme, BofA’s Stephen Suttmeier suggests – CNBC” on August 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “5 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: LMT, GE, KO, T – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Dividend Investors: Don’t Be Too Quick To Buy Pitney Bowes Inc. (NYSE:PBI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.’s (NYSE:SOI) 2.9% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “AT&T: When Even Bad Is Good Enough – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

