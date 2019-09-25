Pbf Energy (PBF) Shareholder Alpha Windward Has Lifted Its Holding by $421,848; United Technologies Corp. (UTX) Holder Diamond Hill Capital Management Cut Position by $24.72 Million as Stock Price Declined

Alpha Windward Llc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 3212.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc bought 15,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 15,535 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $436,000, up from 469 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.11B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $25.94. About 1.83M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC SAYS ON MAY 2, ENTERED INTO A NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – ACCORDION FEATURE IN THE CREDIT AGREEMENT ALLOWS FOR COMMITMENTS OF UP TO $3.5 BLN; 19/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY PARTIALLY SHUTS SULFUR PLANT AT ITS DELAWARE CITY, DELAWARE, REFINERY AFTER LEAK; MINIMAL IMPACT ON PRODUCTION; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 02/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY PREPARING TO RESTART ALKYLATION UNIT; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – QTRLY REVENUES $5.8 BLN VS $4.8 BLN

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp. (UTX) by 6.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc sold 190,182 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The hedge fund held 2.85M shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $370.89M, down from 3.04 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $135.48. About 2.71M shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 07/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-GE value could slip to lowest among large U.S. industrials; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 03/04/2018 – United Technologies First Quarter Earnings Advisory; 18/05/2018 – United Technologies to Sell Ice Cream-Machine Manufacturer for $1 Billion; 19/03/2018 – Boeing Ends Objection to United Technologies, Rockwell Merger; 05/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney wins JetBlue engine order; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 09/05/2018 – Fit For A King: UTC Aerospace Systems Providing Key Power Transmission Components For America’s Most Powerful Helicopter, The Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies 1Q Net $1.3B; 09/03/2018 – United Technologies: Former Deloitte Touche CEO Edward A. Kangas Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board

Analysts await United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.01 EPS, up 4.15% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.93 per share. UTX’s profit will be $1.73B for 16.85 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by United Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.64% negative EPS growth.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc, which manages about $12.19B and $18.70B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hub Group Inc. (Cl A) (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 12,053 shares to 3.25 million shares, valued at $136.59 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Media Corp. Series C by 14,591 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.43M shares, and has risen its stake in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 45 investors sold UTX shares while 537 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 463 raised stakes. 667.41 million shares or 0.19% less from 668.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lombard Odier Asset (Europe) Ltd holds 0.1% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 8,881 shares. Moreover, Arizona State Retirement System has 0.28% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). St Johns Invest Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 4,752 shares or 0.46% of the stock. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 149,108 shares. The New York-based Chesapeake Asset Mngmt Llc has invested 2.46% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Marshall Sullivan Wa owns 29,883 shares or 2.75% of their US portfolio. Cincinnati Ins invested in 2.67% or 766,906 shares. Associated Banc holds 0.46% or 64,903 shares. Spark Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1,700 shares. Provise Gru Llc holds 1.15% or 66,012 shares in its portfolio. Fort Point Capital Partners Llc has invested 0.18% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Heritage Wealth reported 21,222 shares stake. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mgmt reported 7,592 shares. Hartford Invest Mngmt Co has 0.51% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Becker holds 0.06% or 13,740 shares in its portfolio.

