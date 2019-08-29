Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Tealwood Asset Management Increased Position; Salesforce Com (CRM) Shareholder Arrowgrass Capital Partners LP Has Upped Stake

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 99.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp bought 198,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 398,014 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.03M, up from 199,232 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $136.75B market cap company. The stock increased 2.70% or $4.1 during the last trading session, reaching $155.93. About 5.58 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 28/03/2018 – Vlocity Announces Industry Cloud Continuous Delivery™ Solutions for Salesforce, Powered by Copado; 30/05/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Salesforce, Exits Kroger; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM SEES LONG-TERM REVENUE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDED JANUARY 31, 2022 OF $21 BLN TO $23 BLN – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM – IF DEAL WITH MULESOFT IS TERMINATED UNDER SPECIFIED CIRCUMSTANCES, MULESOFT WILL BE REQUIRED TO PAY CO TERMINATION FEE OF $187 MLN; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: WILL NOT UPDATE FY 2019 GUIDANCE AT THIS TIME; 21/05/2018 – Salesforce to Join Global Leaders in Paris for Inaugural Tech For Good Summit, Hosted by President of France Emmanuel Macron; 28/03/2018 – FTC: 20180935: salesforce.com, Inc.; Aktion Partners, LLC; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – FULL YEAR FY19 NON-GAAP DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE IS PROJECTED TO BE $2.25 TO $2.27; 18/05/2018 – Local Measure Announces New App on the Salesforce AppExchange, the World’s Leading Enterprise Apps Marketplace; 05/04/2018 – Publicis.Sapient and TQI Ventures announce new joint business focused on enabling the digital transformation of organizations in Europe leveraging Salesforce

Tealwood Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 222.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tealwood Asset Management Inc bought 34,077 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 49,368 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, up from 15,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.73% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $24. About 2.76M shares traded or 30.56% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 15/05/2018 – Third Point Buys New 1.1% Position in PBF Energy; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 13/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restarts gasoline unit; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 19/04/2018 – PBF Energy partially shuts sulfur plant at Delaware City refinery; 27/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery may finish gasoline unit overhaul by mid-April; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F

Arrowgrass Capital Partners Lp, which manages about $14.76 billion and $3.39B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cardtronics Inc (Prn) by 590,601 shares to 54,786 shares, valued at $37.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Hp Inc by 284,553 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,581 shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pittenger And Anderson Inc stated it has 1.1% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Two Sigma Ltd Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 10,118 shares. Coatue Mngmt reported 1.92M shares. Taylor Frigon Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 1.4% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Moreover, Destination Wealth Management has 0.01% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 632 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Eagle Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 4,440 shares. Axa stated it has 953,394 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 70,069 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 345 were accumulated by Washington Tru Savings Bank. Cohen Klingenstein Ltd has 0.35% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Whittier owns 80,402 shares for 0.39% of their portfolio. Windward Mngmt Communication Ca owns 255,382 shares. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Lc reported 0.29% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 211,680 were accumulated by Smith Asset Group Incorporated Lp.

