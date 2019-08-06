Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Snow Capital Management LP Has Cut Position by $13.45 Million as Market Value Declined; As Zix Corp. (ZIXI) Stock Value Rose, Holder Ranger Investment Management LP Has Trimmed Stake by $1.42 Million

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Zix Corp. (ZIXI) by 32.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 237,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.89% . The institutional investor held 489,506 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.37 million, down from 726,770 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Zix Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.82M market cap company. The stock decreased 8.74% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $8.35. About 997,278 shares traded or 9.28% up from the average. Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) has risen 70.60% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 70.60% the S&P500. Some Historical ZIXI News: 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 Rev $69M-$70.5M; 03/04/2018 – ZIX BUYS SEATTLE-BASED ERADO TO EXPAND UNIFIED ARCHIVING,; 29/05/2018 – Zix Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 30/05/2018 – Zix to Webcast 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders on June 6; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 02/05/2018 – Zix 1Q Adj EPS 8c; 23/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference Tomorrow; 02/05/2018 – Zix Sees FY18 EPS 15c-EPS 16c; 22/05/2018 – Zix at B. Riley FBR Institutional Investor Conference May 24; 16/05/2018 – Zix Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Snow Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 58.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Snow Capital Management Lp sold 433,869 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 310,171 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.66M, down from 744,040 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Snow Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.00% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $23.52. About 3.26M shares traded or 49.75% up from the average. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND; 10/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery restores alky unit production; 06/03/2018 – PBF EXPORTING GASOLINE COMPONENTS TO MEXICO FROM TORRANCE: CEO; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 07/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Seattle Genetics, PBF Energy, Chipotle Mexican Grill, CIT Group Inc (DEL), PDL BioPharm; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 09/05/2018 – DGAP-NEWS: SFC ENERGY: PBF GROUP RECEIVES ORDER FOR FIRST SERIES OF INTEGRATED POWER SUPPLY SYSTEM FOR HIGH TECH LASER SYSTEMS; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Several Developmet Assets From Unit of PBF Energy; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 20/03/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery back in operation after outage

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 12 investors sold ZIXI shares while 44 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 36.10 million shares or 3.36% less from 37.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shell Asset Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI) for 48,776 shares. Northern owns 646,304 shares for 0% of their portfolio. King Luther Capital Mgmt holds 79,000 shares. Burt Wealth Advisors holds 0.04% or 12,900 shares in its portfolio. State Common Retirement Fund stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). Fmr Lc accumulated 0% or 950 shares. Wells Fargo And Company Mn owns 89,480 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hillsdale Incorporated reported 0.05% stake. Mirador Capital Prtn Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.1% in Zix Corporation (NASDAQ:ZIXI). First Manhattan Com has 11,600 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 10,737 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 91,900 shares. D E Shaw & holds 0.01% or 1.57M shares in its portfolio. Cornercap Counsel has 149,780 shares. Connors Investor Svcs accumulated 369,128 shares.

Ranger Investment Management Lp, which manages about $2.16 billion and $1.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intricon Corporation (NASDAQ:IIN) by 29,942 shares to 131,377 shares, valued at $3.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biolife Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 105,805 shares in the quarter, for a total of 197,868 shares, and has risen its stake in Malibu Boats Inc. (A) (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 38 investors sold PBF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 102.73 million shares or 7.17% less from 110.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 0% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Moreover, Legal & General Gru Public Limited Com has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 232,791 shares. Natixis stated it has 319,544 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank holds 0% or 2,700 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Port Associate accumulated 530,274 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Element Cap Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). 15,000 were reported by U S Global Investors. Us Financial Bank De holds 15,520 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Swiss Comml Bank stated it has 207,600 shares. 1.58 million are owned by Westfield Cap Management Limited Partnership. San Francisco Sentry Grp Inc (Ca) invested in 18 shares. Bokf Na accumulated 48,385 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt owns 4.24M shares or 0.21% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Int Group Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Snow Capital Management Lp, which manages about $3.43 billion and $1.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rev Group Inc by 45,566 shares to 190,549 shares, valued at $2.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) by 7,023 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC).