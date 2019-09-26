Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Sir Capital Management LP Has Cut Position as Share Value Declined; As Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Market Valuation Declined, Prime Capital Management Company LTD Lowered by $18.79 Million Its Position

Sir Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 2.31% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sir Capital Management Lp sold 13,457 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 569,030 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $17.81M, down from 582,487 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sir Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.03% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $26.49. About 752,187 shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 20/03/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE REIFNERY CAT CRACKER, ALKY UNIT REMAIN SHUT FOR MONTH-LONG OVERHAUL; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 20/03/2018 – All units operating at PBF Energy refinery in Louisiana after outage; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 14.52% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd sold 111,167 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.56% . The hedge fund held 654,596 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $110.92M, down from 765,763 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prime Capital Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $456.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.76% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $175.31. About 5.64 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket’s Online Retailer Daraz in Pakistan Push; 28/05/2018 – Alibaba injects pharmacy assets into healthcare unit in $1.4 bln deal; 10/04/2018 – BRIEF-Ant Financial To Raise $9 Billion – WSJ, citing; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – ALIMUSIC TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY ROCK RECORDS CO., SM ENTERTAINMENT, BMG, OTHERS TO CO; 13/05/2018 – E INK HOLDINGS TEAMS UP WITH BOE TECH TO SUPPLY TO ALIBABA: EDN; 26/03/2018 – UNCTAD and Alibaba Business School Kick Off eFounders Initiative for Asian Entrepreneurs; 02/04/2018 – China’s Alibaba Adds to Food-Delivery Bet; 30/05/2018 – Xperi Announces DTS Sound Integration in Alibaba TmallGenie C1 Smart Speaker; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say; 17/04/2018 – KBS – UNIT AUTHORIZED Sl TENG E-COMMERCE TO OPEN, OPERATE AND MAINTAIN ONLINE STORES THROUGH AMAZON, ALIBABA EXPRESS TO SELL UNIT’S PRODUCTS

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.11 million for 7.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Sir Capital Management Lp, which manages about $1.60 billion and $572.35 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 142,719 shares to 166,646 shares, valued at $6.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 58,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 165,100 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Inds Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 45 investors sold PBF shares while 96 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 95.25 million shares or 7.28% less from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advsrs LP holds 230,662 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Com holds 0.04% or 174,579 shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.1% in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Prudential Public Ltd Com invested in 0.1% or 1.02M shares. Tudor Corp Et Al has 0.01% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF). Walleye Trading Ltd Company holds 0.01% or 46,605 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Us Retail Bank De has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) for 28,357 shares. South Dakota Invest Council holds 0.02% or 28,400 shares. Marshall Wace Llp reported 499,260 shares. Lord Abbett Lc holds 0.03% or 325,300 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Company accumulated 46,822 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas reported 196,813 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 270,046 shares. Prudential Finance Inc, a New Jersey-based fund reported 914,081 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Prime Capital Management Company Ltd, which manages about $2.30 billion and $437.91 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Momo Inc by 261,472 shares to 5.39 million shares, valued at $193.03 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.22 EPS, up 20.79% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.01 per share. BABA’s profit will be $3.18 billion for 35.92 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.45 actual EPS reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.86% negative EPS growth.