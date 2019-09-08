Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $11.16 Million; Mastercard (MA) Share Value Rose While Acadian Asset Management Decreased Its Position

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $24.53. About 1.40 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 09/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION BY THURSDAY; 20/03/2018 – SMALL NUMBER OF UNITS AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY WERE HIT BY OUTAGE; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY IN NEW ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT PACT; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Rev $5.8B; 03/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC – DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER SHARE; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN REPLACED EXISTING ASSET-BASED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF AUGUST 15, 2014; 10/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY GASOLINE UNIT RESTART EXPECTED BY WEEKEND

Acadian Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 27.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Acadian Asset Management Llc sold 293,405 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 758,835 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $178.67M, down from 1.05 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Acadian Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $284.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $291.38. About 2.59 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 15/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LTD – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 09/03/2018 – PaymentsSource: Mastercard aligns its physical and digital operations, creates spinoff venture; 19/03/2018 – MASTERCARD OPEN TO FACILITATING NATIONAL DIGITAL CURRENCIES: FT; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Mastercard Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 05/04/2018 – Mastercard Names Carlo Enrico President of Latin America, Caribbean Region; 18/04/2018 – ELEVATE TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD ON CREDIT CARD PRODUCT; 06/03/2018 – XOX BHD- CLARIFY THAT CO IS CURRENTLY ONLY EXPLORING OPPORTUNITY TO COLLABORATE WITH MASTERCARD TO BRING PAYMENT EFFICIENCY TO ITS CUSTOMERS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 6,985 shares. Arete Wealth Advsr Limited Liability has invested 0.13% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Massmutual Fsb Adv holds 0% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 36,546 shares. Sns Fincl Grp Ltd has 1,156 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 450 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Suncoast Equity Management holds 5.47% or 104,718 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 0.2% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) or 15,043 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Limited Co invested in 108,037 shares or 1.1% of the stock. Voya Investment Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Orrstown Fincl Services accumulated 3,402 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Hightower Advsrs Limited owns 125,132 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Lc holds 9,590 shares. First Foundation Advsr stated it has 1.27% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Vanguard Grp has 0.65% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 70.65 million shares. Peregrine Asset Advisers Incorporated reported 1,106 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $2.02 earnings per share, up 13.48% or $0.24 from last year’s $1.78 per share. MA’s profit will be $1.97B for 36.06 P/E if the $2.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Mastercard Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.88% EPS growth.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $468,603 worth of stock was bought by DAVIS RICHARD K on Monday, August 12. Uggla Lance Darrell Gordon bought 1,500 shares worth $413,560.

Acadian Asset Management Llc, which manages about $65.15 billion and $23.22B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 168,594 shares to 169,417 shares, valued at $4.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Live Nation Entertainment Inc (NYSE:LYV) by 56,680 shares in the quarter, for a total of 101,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Peapack (NASDAQ:PGC).

Capital Growth Management Lp, which manages about $1.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Forestar Group Inc by 25,000 shares to 165,000 shares, valued at $2.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Horizon Pharma Plc (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 30,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 205,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ:DLTR).