Pbf Energy (PBF) Holder Capital Growth Management LP Has Cut Its Stake as Stock Price Declined; As Waste Management (WM) Stock Value Rose, Advisors Preferred Lowered Its Holding

Capital Growth Management Lp decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Inc (PBF) by 57.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Capital Growth Management Lp sold 360,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The hedge fund held 270,000 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.41M, down from 630,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Capital Growth Management Lp who had been investing in Pbf Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.82% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $21.75. About 1.38M shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL EXPECTED TO BE FINANCED THROUGH CASH ON HAND, BORROWINGS UNDER PARTNERSHIP’S REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY & EQUITY ISSUED TO PBF ENERGY; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST REDUCED PBF, ABC, IMOS, FWP IN 1Q: 13F; 03/05/2018 – RFS REFINER WAIVERS LOWER RIN HEADWINDS FOR PBF: NIMBLEY; 03/05/2018 – PAULSBORO REFINERY COKER, SMALL CRUDE UNIT WORK STARTS SEPT:PBF; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 05/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette refinery plans begins alky unit restart; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – ALL UNITS OPERATING AT PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY AFTER WEEKEND POWER OUTAGE; 03/05/2018 – DELAWARE CITY REFINERY REFORMER WORK SET FOR NOVEMBER: PBF; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT

Advisors Preferred Llc decreased its stake in Waste Management Inc (WM) by 49.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisors Preferred Llc sold 7,973 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 8,114 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, down from 16,087 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisors Preferred Llc who had been investing in Waste Management Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.81% or $2.14 during the last trading session, reaching $115.93. About 1.94M shares traded or 9.57% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.97 TO $4.05, EST. $4; 23/04/2018 – DJ Waste Management Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WM); 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2018 GUIDANCE; 11/05/2018 – Hiab bundles its expertise and offering for the Waste Management & Recycling segment – Showcase at IFAT, 14-18 May in Munich, Germany; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES WASTE MANAGEMENT’S SR UNSECURED RATING TO; 20/04/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SEES 2018 FULL-YEAR TAX RATE 24%-25%; 14/05/2018 – Waste Management Announces Cash Dividend

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Shine Investment Advisory Service owns 1,734 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Epoch Partners holds 277,524 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Tortoise Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Netherlands-based Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.02% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Stadion Money Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 9,759 shares. Rampart Inv Mgmt Com Ltd Com holds 42,511 shares. Cypress Mgmt Ltd Llc (Wy) accumulated 2,562 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Strategy Asset Managers Ltd holds 37,829 shares or 0.88% of its portfolio. Pitcairn, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 9,498 shares. Dubuque National Bank & Trust owns 524 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 2.63% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 47,860 shares. Comerica Bancshares has 0.09% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rothschild Inv Corporation Il reported 34,523 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.15% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, down 0.87% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $483.62 million for 25.42 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.70% EPS growth.

Advisors Preferred Llc, which manages about $585.90M and $315.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Short Term Corporate Bond Etf (CSJ) by 28,500 shares to 42,100 shares, valued at $2.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Bulletshares 2019 Corporate Bond Etf by 68,020 shares in the quarter, for a total of 239,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 20Plus Year Treasury Bond Etf (TLT).

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Waste Management, Inc. (WM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Waste Management, Inc. Elects William B. Plummer to Board of Directors – Business Wire” published on August 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “10 Stocks to Own Through a Global Recession – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

More notable recent PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PBF Logistics Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “PBF Energy Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results, Declares Dividend of $0.30 Per Share – PRNewswire” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why PBF Energy Stock Jumped on Friday – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Could Be Your Next Investment – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 16, 2019.