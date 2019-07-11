PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) EPS Estimated At $1.08; PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB ORDINARY SHARES (PRXXF) Shorts Decreased By 85.17%

PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRXXF) had a decrease of 85.17% in short interest. PRXXF’s SI was 6,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 85.17% from 44,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 66 days are for PARADOX INTERACTIVE AB ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:PRXXF)’s short sellers to cover PRXXF’s short positions. It closed at $15.8 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 11, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report $1.08 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 21.74% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. PBF’s profit would be $131.52 million giving it 6.97 P/E if the $1.08 EPS is correct. After having $-1.18 EPS previously, PBF Energy Inc.’s analysts see -191.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.62% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $30.12. About 1.09 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 28.13% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.56% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL; 14/05/2018 – Baupost Adds PG&E, Exits Express Scripts, Cuts PBF Energy: 13F; 16/04/2018 – PBF Logistics Buys Cummin Terminal in Knoxville, Tenn; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 31/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-U.S. EPA AWARDS SINCLAIR OIL, HOLLYFRONTIER MILLIONS OF DOLLARS IN BIOFUELS CREDITS FOR WAIVER DENIALS -SOURCES, FILINGS; 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit by Friday; 05/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE REFINERY PLANS FCCU RESTART FOR LATE NEXT WEEK; 06/03/2018 – MASSIVE INCENTIVE TO EXPORT GASOLINE TO AVOID RIN COST: PBF; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B

Paradox Interactive AB develops and publishes strategy games for PC primarily in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm publishes own titles and titles developed by independent studios, as well as music and books. It has a 48.02 P/E ratio. The Company’s game portfolio comprises approximately 75 titles, including owned brands, such as Stellaris, Europa Universalis, Hearts of Iron, Crusader Kings, Cities: Skylines, Tyranny, and Magicka.

Among 5 analysts covering PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF), 3 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. PBF Energy had 10 analyst reports since January 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Raymond James. Raymond James maintained the shares of PBF in report on Tuesday, April 9 with “Outperform” rating. Credit Suisse upgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Wednesday, May 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $4200 target. Goldman Sachs downgraded PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) rating on Friday, January 25. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $34 target. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Citigroup maintained it with “Hold” rating and $32 target in Monday, March 4 report. As per Friday, June 21, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James.