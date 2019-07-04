PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) Contrasting side by side

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) and Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy Inc. 32 0.13 N/A 2.75 10.97 Valero Energy Corporation 82 0.31 N/A 6.50 12.83

Table 1 demonstrates PBF Energy Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Valero Energy Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than PBF Energy Inc. Business that currently has a lower P/E ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. PBF Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower P/E ratio which means it is currently more affordable than Valero Energy Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 has PBF Energy Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.6% 3.7% Valero Energy Corporation 0.00% 12.9% 5.4%

Volatility and Risk

PBF Energy Inc. has a 1.4 beta, while its volatility is 40.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Valero Energy Corporation’s 1.21 beta is the reason why it is 21.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

1.5 and 0.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PBF Energy Inc. Its rival Valero Energy Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.4 and 0.9 respectively. PBF Energy Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Valero Energy Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

PBF Energy Inc. and Valero Energy Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy Inc. 1 1 4 2.67 Valero Energy Corporation 0 0 7 3.00

PBF Energy Inc. has a 23.19% upside potential and an average target price of $35.8. Meanwhile, Valero Energy Corporation’s average target price is $100.4, while its potential upside is 22.47%. Based on the data shown earlier, PBF Energy Inc. is looking more favorable than Valero Energy Corporation, analysts opinion.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 97.2% of PBF Energy Inc. shares and 81% of Valero Energy Corporation shares. 0.3% are PBF Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.3% are Valero Energy Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Energy Inc. -1.72% -6.24% -16.34% -25.34% -28.13% -7.56% Valero Energy Corporation 1.18% -4.88% -0.11% -4.81% -28.05% 11.2%

For the past year PBF Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Valero Energy Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Valero Energy Corporation beats PBF Energy Inc. on 11 of the 12 factors.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It operates through two segments, Refining and Ethanol. The company is involved in refining, marketing, and bulk sales activities. It produces conventional and premium gasolines, gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB), diesel fuels, low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels, CARB diesel fuels, distillates, jet fuels, asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined products. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned 15 petroleum refineries with a combined throughput capacity of approximately 3.1 million barrels per day. It markets its refined products through wholesale rack and bulk markets; and through approximately 7,400 outlets under the Valero, Diamond Shamrock, Shamrock, Ultramar, Beacon, and Texaco brand names. The company also produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil primarily to refiners and gasoline blenders, as well as to animal feed customers. It owns and operates 11 ethanol plants with a combined ethanol production capacity of approximately 1.4 billion gallons per year. In addition, it operates a 50-megawatt wind farm; convenience stores; gas stations; and truckstop and cardlock facilities, as well as engages in the credit card business. The company was formerly known as Valero Refining and Marketing Company and changed its name to Valero Energy Corporation in August 1997. Valero Energy Corporation was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.