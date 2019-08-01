PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

We are comparing PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) and its rivals on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.4% of PBF Energy Inc.’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.41% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of PBF Energy Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 3.70% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, top-line revenue and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy Inc. N/A 31 10.15 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

PBF Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower price-to-earnings ratio PBF Energy Inc. is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy Inc. 0 1 3 2.75 Industry Average 1.50 1.82 2.45 2.49

PBF Energy Inc. currently has an average price target of $36.25, suggesting a potential upside of 29.79%. As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 49.37%. The research analysts’ opionion based on the data given earlier is that PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Energy Inc. -1.48% -8.34% -16.7% -21.24% -39.97% -14.51% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year PBF Energy Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals have 42.36% stronger performance.

Liquidity

PBF Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.5 and a Quick Ratio of 0.5. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s peers Current Ratio is 1.42 and has 0.93 Quick Ratio. PBF Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PBF Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

PBF Energy Inc. is 60.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.6. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals are 30.33% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

Dividends

PBF Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

PBF Energy Inc.’s competitors show that they’re better in 5 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.