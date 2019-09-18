PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) is a company in the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The comparing will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

PBF Energy Inc. has 90.4% of its shares owned by institutional investors vs. an average of 52.41% institutional ownership for its competitors. 0.6% of PBF Energy Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.32% of all Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies shares are owned by company insiders.

On first table we have PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PBF Energy Inc. 0.00% 11.60% 3.70% Industry Average 3.11% 15.87% 5.94%

In next table we are comparing PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, net income and top-line revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio PBF Energy Inc. N/A 28 10.15 Industry Average 360.37M 11.59B 20.93

PBF Energy Inc. has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in contrast to its rivals.

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score PBF Energy Inc. 1 1 3 2.60 Industry Average 1.33 1.38 2.36 2.66

PBF Energy Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $32.6, suggesting a potential upside of 35.49%. As a group, Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies have a potential upside of 43.29%. Given PBF Energy Inc.’s stronger average rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe PBF Energy Inc. is more favorable than its peers.

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of PBF Energy Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PBF Energy Inc. -1.48% -8.34% -16.7% -21.24% -39.97% -14.51% Industry Average 2.87% 5.63% 16.21% 23.81% 33.59% 42.36%

For the past year PBF Energy Inc. has -14.51% weaker performance while PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals have 42.36% stronger performance.

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of PBF Energy Inc. are 1.5 and 0.5. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s competitors have 1.42 and 0.93 for Current and Quick Ratio. PBF Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals.

A beta of 1.6 shows that PBF Energy Inc. is 60.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, PBF Energy Inc.’s competitors are 30.33% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.30 beta.

PBF Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

On 6 of the 6 factors PBF Energy Inc.’s rivals beat PBF Energy Inc.

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company operates through two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products. The company sells its products in Northeast, Midwest, Gulf Coast, and West Coast of the United State, as well as in other regions of the United States and Canada. It also offers various rail, truck, and marine terminaling services, as well as pipeline transportation and storage services PBF Energy Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.