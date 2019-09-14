Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) Shareholder Globeflex Capital LP Has Decreased Its Holding as Stock Declined; Apple (AAPL) Holder Wealth Architects Lowered Its Holding as Share Value Rose

Wealth Architects Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 5.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wealth Architects Llc sold 2,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 39,060 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.73M, down from 41,432 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wealth Architects Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.94% or $4.34 during the last trading session, reaching $218.75. About 37.38M shares traded or 42.39% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE INC – NEW (PRODUCT)RED IPHONE X LEATHER FOLIO WILL BE AVAILABLE FROM APPLE.COM, APPLE STORE APP AND APPLE STORES FOR $99; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS LIST OF CEO CANDIDATES HAS BEEN “NARROWED DOWN” FOR HEALTHCARE VENTURE BETWEEN BERKSHIRE, AMAZON.COM AMZN.O AND JPMORGAN CHASE JPM.N; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, according to comments Tim Cook made to CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 04/04/2018 – Consumer tech gets reprieve as U.S., China spar over tariffs; 14/05/2018 – APPLE SAYS ISSUES AFFECT 0.2% OF USERS; 20/03/2018 – Most Android phones will have to wait until 2019 to duplicate the 3D sensing feature behind Apple’s Face ID security; 17/04/2018 – Mediagazer: Sources: Apple plans to integrate recently acquired magazine app Texture into Apple News and debut its own premium; 28/05/2018 – IPhone Screen Makers Fall on Report of Apple OLED Shift in 2019; 15/03/2018 – Apple supplier Pegatron’s profit falls 24% on Chinese labor costs; 30/05/2018 – HealthXL Launches App to Connect the Industry Leaders that are Transforming Modern Health

Globeflex Capital LP decreased its stake in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord (PBF) by 41.84% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Globeflex Capital LP sold 21,910 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.70% . The institutional investor held 30,462 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $953,000, down from 52,372 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Globeflex Capital LP who had been investing in Pbf Energy Cl A Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.6. About 1.91 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 10/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY INC PBF.N : CREDIT SUISSE STARTS WITH NEUTRAL RATING; $37 TARGET PRICE; 03/05/2018 – PBF Logistics 1Q EPS 0c; 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 14/05/2018 – Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Straus Exits Position in PBF Energy; 15/05/2018 – CHANGES IN THIRD POINT LLC’S HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED DEC 31, 2017; 08/05/2018 – PBF HOLDING COMPANY LLC – 2018 REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4 BLN & A MATURITY DATE OF MAY 2023; 08/05/2018 – PBF ENERGY: REVOLVING LOAN HAS A MAXIMUM COMMITMENT OF $3.4B; 09/04/2018 – PBF Chalmette gasoline unit expected back by Thursday; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – PARTNERSHIP REACHED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE SEVERAL DEVELOPMENT ASSETS FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF PBF ENERGY INC, ITS SPONSOR; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.10M for 7.44 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Globeflex Capital L P, which manages about $3.98B and $480.32M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in R1 Rcm Ord by 125,281 shares to 210,465 shares, valued at $2.65 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 5,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,716 shares, and has risen its stake in Progress Software Corp (NASDAQ:PRGS).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.32 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Wealth Architects Llc, which manages about $529.39M and $332.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 8,080 shares to 83,479 shares, valued at $9.26 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds by 37,060 shares in the quarter, for a total of 56,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).