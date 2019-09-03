PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Northwest Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) are two firms in the Savings & Loans that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.73 N/A 0.59 19.12 Northwest Bancshares Inc. 17 3.95 N/A 1.01 16.98

Table 1 demonstrates PB Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Northwest Bancshares Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PB Bancorp Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. PB Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% Northwest Bancshares Inc. 0.00% 8.4% 1.1%

Risk and Volatility

PB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.16 beta indicates that its volatility is 84.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s 0.62 beta is the reason why it is 38.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

PB Bancorp Inc. and Northwest Bancshares Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 36.7% and 71.8%. Insiders owned 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares. Comparatively, Northwest Bancshares Inc. has 0.9% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% Northwest Bancshares Inc. -0.35% -2.61% 0.23% -2.45% -4.56% 1.24%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Summary

Northwest Bancshares Inc. beats PB Bancorp Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Northwest Savings Bank that offers various personal and business banking solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Consumer Finance. It offers personal and business deposits, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, term certificate, and individual retirement accounts. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprise one-to-four-family residential real estate, residential mortgage, short term consumer, multi-family residential and commercial real estate, commercial business, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and consumer loans, including automobile, sales finance, unsecured personal, and credit card loans, as well as loans secured by deposit accounts. In addition, it offers trust, investment management, actuarial and benefit plan administration, brokerage, and title insurance services; and property and casualty, and employer benefit plan insurance services, as well as retail brokerage services. As of December 31, 2016, the company operated 176 community-banking locations in central and western Pennsylvania, western New York, eastern Ohio, and Maryland. It also operates 49 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1896 and is headquartered in Warren, Pennsylvania.