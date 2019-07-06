PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) have been rivals in the Savings & Loans for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.88 N/A 0.59 19.08 Hingham Institution for Savings 188 6.75 N/A 14.32 13.54

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for PB Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings. Hingham Institution for Savings seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PB Bancorp Inc. The company that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PB Bancorp Inc. is currently more expensive than Hingham Institution for Savings, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PB Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% Hingham Institution for Savings 0.00% 15.8% 1.4%

Risk & Volatility

PB Bancorp Inc.’s 0.17 beta indicates that its volatility is 83.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Competitively, Hingham Institution for Savings is 24.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.76 beta.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both PB Bancorp Inc. and Hingham Institution for Savings are owned by institutional investors at 32.3% and 33.5% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 2.3% of PB Bancorp Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.9% of Hingham Institution for Savings’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. 0.72% 0% 0.45% 0.63% 8.38% 3.33% Hingham Institution for Savings 2.63% 13.51% 5.65% -5.79% -4.69% -1.67%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. has 3.33% stronger performance while Hingham Institution for Savings has -1.67% weaker performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Hingham Institution for Savings beats PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. The companyÂ’s deposit products include savings, demand, checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, term certificate, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises residential real estate, commercial real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans. The company also provides ATM, debit card, telephone banking, and Internet-based banking services. It operates through 11 branch offices in Boston and southeastern Massachusetts. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, Massachusetts.