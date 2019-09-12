PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF)

Both PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and First Defiance Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FDEF) compete on a level playing field in the Savings & Loans industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.78 N/A 0.59 19.12 First Defiance Financial Corp. 28 3.64 N/A 2.26 12.71

In table 1 we can see PB Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. First Defiance Financial Corp. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to PB Bancorp Inc. The business that Currently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. PB Bancorp Inc. is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has PB Bancorp Inc. and First Defiance Financial Corp.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% First Defiance Financial Corp. 0.00% 11.7% 1.5%

Risk & Volatility

PB Bancorp Inc.’s current beta is 0.16 and it happens to be 84.00% less volatile than S&P 500. First Defiance Financial Corp.’s 0.95 beta is the reason why it is 5.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 36.7% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares and 65.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp. shares. Insiders owned 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of First Defiance Financial Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% First Defiance Financial Corp. 1.27% 0.63% -2.35% 2.28% -10.95% 17.18%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than First Defiance Financial Corp.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors First Defiance Financial Corp. beats PB Bancorp Inc.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.