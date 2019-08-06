PB Bancorp Inc. (PBBI)’s Financial Results Comparing With ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA)

PB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PBBI) and ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) compete against each other in the Savings & Loans sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PB Bancorp Inc. 11 4.75 N/A 0.59 19.12 ESSA Bancorp Inc. 15 3.17 N/A 1.07 14.35

Table 1 highlights PB Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. ESSA Bancorp Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than PB Bancorp Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. PB Bancorp Inc.’s current P/E ratio is higher than that of ESSA Bancorp Inc., which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of PB Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PB Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 5% 0.8% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 0.00% 6.5% 0.6%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.16 beta indicates that PB Bancorp Inc. is 84.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, ESSA Bancorp Inc. has a 0.21 beta which is 79.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both PB Bancorp Inc. and ESSA Bancorp Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 36.7% and 43.7% respectively. About 19.21% of PB Bancorp Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) PB Bancorp Inc. -1.83% -1.79% -0.97% 6.84% 7.6% 4.07% ESSA Bancorp Inc. 1.05% 1.19% 0.39% 0.39% -2.23% -1.67%

For the past year PB Bancorp Inc. had bullish trend while ESSA Bancorp Inc. had bearish trend.

PB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company of Putnam Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and small business customers primarily in Connecticut. It offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and fixed-term certificates of deposit. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises residential real estate loans, including one-to four-family mortgage loans, residential construction loans, second mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; commercial real estate loans comprising multi-family real estate loans; commercial loans, such as term loans and revolving lines of credit; and consumer and other loans, such as loans on new and used automobiles, loans secured by deposit accounts, and unsecured personal loans. In addition, it invests in securities. As of July 7, 2016, PB Bancorp, Inc. operated through its eight full-service offices and a full-service loan center in Putnam, Connecticut. The company was founded in 1862 and is headquartered in Putnam, Connecticut.

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. Its deposit products include savings accounts, NOW accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts for businesses. The companyÂ’s loan portfolio comprises first mortgage loans for the purchase, construction, or refinancing of one-to-four family residential real property; commercial real estate loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; and commercial and consumer loans, including indirect auto loans, as well as loans secured by deposits and personal unsecured loans. In addition, it offers insurance benefits consulting services, such as health insurance, life insurance, short term and long term disability, dental, vision, 401(K) retirement planning, and individual health products, as well as asset management and trust, and investment services. As of September 30, 2016, the company operated 26 full-service banking offices, including 11 offices in Monroe County, 4 offices in Lehigh County, 5 offices in Northampton County, 1 office in Lackawanna County, 1 office in Luzerne County, 1 office in Chester County, 2 offices in Delaware County, and 1 office in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania. ESSA Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is based in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania.